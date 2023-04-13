Seoul Hospitality Group Launches New Tofu-focused Restaurant in Aurora

If you’re a fan of authentic Korean recipes and tofu-centered dishes, then Seoul Hospitality Group’s newest concept should satisfy your cravings. Tofu Story, located in Aurora, is a quaint shop with lo-fi vibes.

Owner JW Lee acquired a New York tofu concept called Mr. Tofu and rebranded it to Tofu Story. While the menu has maintained its roots, a few recipes were tweaked by Lee along with the name and design to join the rest of his restaurant concepts seamlessly. Seoul Hospitality is the creative group behind Seoul ManDoo, Seoul Korean BBQ and Hotpot, Coffee Story, Mochinut and more—some of which take up real estate along Havana Street, a well-known sector of Aurora that hosts authentic Korean eateries.

Tofu Story’s first-ever Colorado location opened in January 2023 with an array of stew dishes ($15.49)—homemade tofu soup and your choice of beef, seafood, pork, intestine or mushroom, and traditional sides such as spicy rice cakes, dumplings, steamed egg and more.

While Tofu Story neighbors a ton of other amazing Korean restaurants in the area, this new spot stands out with homemade tofu available for dine-in and carry-out. Whether you’re looking for a bite after work or hosting hot pot at home, good quality tofu is at your fingertips.

Also, the menu offers raw marinated crabs, one of the most viral foods on TikTok and trending across various mukbang channels on YouTube. If you’re unfamiliar with raw marinated crabs or ganjang gejang, it’s traditionally made by marinating fresh uncooked crabs in sauce, typically soy or a spicy marinade. They are gaining popularity for the sheer shock factor that comes with eating raw shellfish, but the crab meat is buttery and tender.

For adventurous eaters looking to try something new or mukbang viewers dying to get their hands on marinated crabs, take a trip out to Aurora and visit Tofu Story.

Tofu Story is located at 2060 S Havana St., Aurora. It’s open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All photography by Maya Boustany.