The Best Rooftop Bars to Visit and Start Sippin’

Spring has officially sprung, and there is no better way to celebrate the season than sipping on your favorite cocktail, soaking in the beauty of Denver from a sky-high rooftop bar. With gorgeous mountaintop views, blooming flowers and the fresh air of the Mile High, let us be your guide for the best rooftop bars to relish in the beauty of nature this spring.

FIRE Restaurant & Lounge

Where: 1201 Broadway, Denver

Hours: Friday through Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located atop the ART Hotel, FIRE has a beautiful rooftop bar with a stunning view of the gorgeous city lights you know and love. This vantage point allows you to overlook Broadway and enjoy the spectacular city buildings surrounding the hotel. With art installations, fire pits and comfortable couches for outdoor seating, there is no better place to lounge this spring with your favorite cocktail in hand.

Beyond its terrace that features all the beauties of living in a mountain town, FIRE is known for its menu full of “farm-to-table flair.” With new American interpretations of the original favorite craft cocktails, its list full of artistic drinks is sure to impress.

Tap Fourteen Rooftop Beer Garden

Where: 1920 Blake St., Denver, CO

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Lowdown: With 70 tapped craft beers and 100 spirits brewed or distilled right here in Colorado, the Tap Fourteen Rooftop Beer Garden has a little something for everyone to enjoy. Beyond this, Tap Fourteen is housed on the roof of Hayter’s & Co., offering breathtaking panoramas of the downtown Denver cityscape.

Facing south, the Tap Fourteen location guarantees guests bathe in the stunning Colorado sunlight, making this the perfect spot to stop by for a beer this spring. But, if beer isn’t your thing, Tap Fourteen is well-known for its hefty selection of Colorado whiskey. So stop by for a drink (or two) and start soaking in that springtime sunshine.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Where: 2907 Huron St., Denver

Hours: Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Just as the name suggests, this rooftop spot serves over 90 whiskey options for patrons to sip on. Beyond this, the locally-owned joint offers 30 beer taps, artisan cocktails and delectable food to go with it.

The ambiance created at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is unmatched due to its selection of tunes, including modern takes on all blues, rock, soul and funk favorites. Complete with tables and chairs for customers to stay and enjoy their time, this rooftop terrace includes both a covered and an open-air section. Plus, with baseball season in full swing, the location near Coors Field is sure to excite.

El Five

Where: 2930 Umatilla St., Unit #500, Denver

Hours: Open daily 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Small dishes and drinks from Spain and the Eastern Mediterranean are offered at El Five in a hip, lively, top-level loft. This sleek rooftop offers a beautiful view of the Denver skyline, perfect for your next date night or dinner and drinks with friends. With its stylish open-air rooftop terrace and the panoramic windows of its vibrant indoor lounge, you’ll struggle to find a bad seat in-house.

The menu at El Five includes many unique tapas to pass around as you sip on whichever of its lovely drinks you choose. With a drink menu including cocktails, beer, cider, wine, frosé and more, there is no shortage of options for your taste buds to enjoy.

Pindustry

Where: 7939 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

Hours: Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: When seeking somewhere to spend a spring Saturday night in Denver, don’t overlook Pindustry. Well-known for its Skydeck full of cornhole, exclusive grill dishes, one-of-a-kind handcrafted cocktails and stellar views of the mountains, there is no shortage of things to do at this rooftop bar and grill.

Its menu of elevated drinking options includes unique cocktails, such as Tropic Like Its Hot and the Cort-Me-Rita. In need of a cool down? Choose from its delicious lineup of frozen drinks, including the Hakuna Matata Horchata and the Mo Tiki Slushie.

There is no better way to celebrate spring than going high up in the Mile High. With countless unique options of rooftop bars in and around Denver to enjoy, it’s time to start sipping on springtime with these sunshine-bathed rooftop favorites.