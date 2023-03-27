How to Quench Your Spring Fever in and Around Denver

After wintertime in the Rockies, sometimes nothing sounds better than a constant dose of warm weather with a refreshing drink in your hand. If you’re anything like us, you’re probably ready to emerge from winter hibernation and engulf yourself in summertime festivities. The good news is that spring is officially here — even though it doesn’t feel like it — and summer is just around the corner.

As many know, spring can present mixed emotions with the excitement for the upcoming warmer months and the restlessness of unprecedented weather. Before you reach for your credit card to book a spontaneous trip to the beach to cure your spring fever, we’ve got you covered. Sometimes a tasty drink, good vibes and a staycation are all the soul needs to feel revived. Venture to one of these refreshing bars to quench your spring fever this year and bridge the gap to summer.

Adrift Tiki Bar

Where: 218 S Broadway, Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 5 to 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Closed Sunday – Monday

The Lowdown: Escape spring fever and venture to island time in the heart of South Broadway. This tropical-themed tiki bar features island-inspired craft cocktails and Polynesian-inspired bites. This island oasis lives up to its name and gives the feeling of being adrift at a tiki bar on a tropical island. Bring your friends and try the VooDoo punch bowl ($34 / $68), which features a delicious blend of aged rums, housemade grenadine, pineapple and lime juices, absinthe and a champagne float served in the option of a two or four-person bowl.

Bang Up to the Elephant!

Where: 1310 N Pearl St., Denver

Hours: Monday 4 to 9 p.m., Tuesday closed, Wednesday – Friday 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 3 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Enjoy all your beach shack cravings in the city with the feeling of being in the tropics. Although landlocked, this place takes you on a tropical adventure in the snap of a finger. Summer never ends here between the unique décor, the Caribbean-inspired, plant-based bites and an array of tropical cocktails. When you’re craving a taste of summer, a refreshing piña colada ($14) awaits. And if you’re in the mood for a hint of spice, try one of our favorites, the Month Of Sundays ($15), curated with mezcal, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, passion fruit, jalapeño, curacao and lime.

The Electric Cure

Where: 5350 W 25th Ave., Edgewater

Hours: Monday Closed, Tuesday – Thursday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: This rum bar is the perfect place to quench your palate when you are looking to go somewhere unique, and let’s just say that being a unique bar is an understatement. With its “Drink Rum Stay Weird” motto, this iconic bar curates refreshing cocktails mixed with an unexpected flare. They change their menu regularly to fit their current theme, so head over if you’re seeking an out-of-the-ordinary tiki bar adventure.

The Red Barber

Where: 3770 Walnut St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Tuesday Closed, Wednesday – Thursday 4 to 10 p. m., Friday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 2 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Known as Denver’s backyard daydream, this rooftop retreat boasts a 360-degree view of the city and beyond. This place features lawn games, fire pits and more, offering endless fun and good vibes. We recommend checking out their daily happy hour and their array of tasty cocktails named after each zodiac sign ($12-$14).

Happy Camper

Where: 3211 N Pecos St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Wednesday 10:30 to 12:00 a.m., Thursday – Friday 10:30 to 2:00 a.m., Saturday 9:30 to 2:00 a.m. and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: The name says it all, and camping vibes aren’t as far away as you think this spring. This place offers an expansive patio where you can camp out all day while you enjoy creative cocktails, an extensive beer list and specialty pizza. The unique décor also provides a chic camp vibe, including disco balls, swings and neon lights to put you in a good mood any time of the year.