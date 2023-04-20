5 Best Places to Picnic With Your Pup in Denver

Now that warmer weather is lingering upon us, basking in the sunshine, enjoying some good food and spending time with your pup sounds like a good day to us. Although outdoor patios are always a good choice for enjoying these activities on a nice day, sometimes heading off the beaten path with your pooch may be slightly more enticing. One of Denver’s perks is the abundance of dog-friendly adventure spots and the plethora of tasty food options. When you mix those two with a lovely spring day, you’ve got yourself a picnic with your pup.

The good news is that there are many dog-friendly areas in the Mile High City where you can add your own twist on going out to eat and enjoy a nice feast with your four-legged friend.

Amongst the many parks in Denver, we found our favorite places where Fido can play while you enjoy a relaxing picnic. All you have to do is grab a blanket, pack some snacks and perhaps a cold beverage, and head to one of these beautiful parks. And if you don’t feel like putting together a basket full of goodies, we’ve got you covered on some of our favorite nearby places to grab takeout for your picnic in the park. Whether you have a dog or not, we dare you to treat yourself to a picnic this spring and visit one of these dog-friendly parks.

Cheeseman Park

Located east of Capitol Hill, Cheeseman Park is one of our favorite urban retreats that offers a sprawling grassy area where your dog can frolic off-leash. While there are many places for picnic options amongst the 80 acres, we suggest grabbing a spot near the marble pavilion to catch a view of the stunning Rocky Mountains while you enjoy a picnic with your pup. Our nearby takeout choice for this park is Ritual Social House, which offers everything from sandwiches to specialty pizzas that are perfect for your outdoor feast.

Ritual Social House is located at 1209 E 13th Ave, Denver, and is open Monday – Thursday, 12 to 10 p.m., Friday 12 to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

City Park

Known as one of Denver’s premiere regional parks, City Park offers over 300 acres to explore in east-central Denver. This park has much to deliver between the meandering selection of paths, historical monuments and playgrounds. Whether you want to hang out by one of the lakes or sit on the hillside near the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, you can expect to catch some spectacular views of the cityscape and the Rockies. This park is a perfect city escape to enjoy a little feast while Fido chases squirrels and enjoys the fresh air. If you’re heading to the park for a breakfast or lunchtime picnic, our nearby takeout choice is Fox Run Café. We love the pork and egg breakfast sandwich ($14), which features a house bun, house carnitas, tomatillo salsa cruda and cotija, or the sourdough BLT ($15) for grab-and-go options.

Fox Run Café is located at 3550 E Colfax Ave., Denver, and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Washington Park

This 155-acre park sprawls around two lakes and immaculate gardens in south central Denver. The rectangular green space is popular for joggers and fellow parkgoers, but our favorite way to spend a day at Washington Park is on a blanket with our dog and a snack in our hand. If you don’t plan on packing a basket of goodies for this park adventure, we suggest checking out Blackbird Public House for takeout. You can’t go wrong with any of their tasty options, including one of our favorites, the Steak House Salad ($19.95).

Blackbird Public House is located at 305 S Downing St., Denver. It is open Monday — Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday — Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

Confluence Park

Confluence Park sits at the edge of LoDo at the joining of the South Platte and Cherry Creek Rivers. This urban oasis offers a perfect spot for dogs to cool off on hotter days while you enjoy a lovely picnic in the heart of the city. With many restaurants and bars within walking distance, we definitely suggest grabbing some takeout for this picnic adventure. Denver Poke Company is one of the nearby favorites that we recommend checking out. They offer refreshing poke bowls and snacks that are perfect for any picnic.

Denver Poke Company is located at 1550 Platte St., Suite C, Denver, and is open Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Sunday.

Sloan’s Lake Park

Although there are many more wonderful dog-friendly parks for a picnic in Denver, our last pick is Sloan’s Lake Park, which is on the city’s western border. This park offers a beautiful walking trail around the lake that your dog will love. After taking some laps around the lake to tire out your furry friend, there are plenty of spots to rest and catch some shade if a picnic is calling your name. If you decide to skip the picnic basket, you will be pleased with the many takeout options near the park. One of our favorite places for takeout in the area is US Thai Cafe. We suggest trying the crab wontons ($6) and drunken noodles ($11.25) while you catch a sunset over the lake.

US Thai Cafe is located at 5228 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, and is open Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday 12 – 9:30 p.m. and closed Sunday.