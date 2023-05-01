Spreading Joy – Discovering Denver’s Most Delicious Bread and Butter Options

Denver may be known for its beautiful outdoor adventures, but the city’s culinary scene is just as impressive. Among the many culinary delights Denver has to offer, one staple that locals and visitors alike can’t get enough of is bread and butter. Whether you’re looking for a classic French baguette with a divine salted butter or a unique loaf with various infused butters, Denver’s restaurants have something for everyone. Join us as we explore the best bread and butter that Denver has to offer.

The Wolf’s Tailor

Where: 4508 Tejon St, Denver

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m

The Lowdown: The Wolf’s Tailor is a culinary gem in Denver, known for its unique take on Italian and Asian-fusion cuisine. However, the restaurant’s bread and butter options are unbeatable. The freshly baked bread made in-house daily, is served warm and crusty with a side of housemade cultured butter. Wolf’s Tailor also offers a wide variety of infused butter, including its honey butter with black garlic and shishito peppers. Not a fan of garlic? Try the nori butter with sesame and chives. Whether you’re looking for a simple yet satisfying appetizer, the bread and butter options at Wolf’s Tailor are sure to impress.

WildFlower

Where: 3638 Navajo St, Denver

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Wildflower is a cozy and inviting restaurant in Denver that focuses on farm-to-table cuisine. While its menu has an array of delicious and sustainable dishes, the bread and butter options are truly noteworthy. The restaurant’s sourdough bread — baked fresh every morning — is served warm and accompanied by a side of housemade cultured butter, whipped to a perfect consistency and topped with a touch of salt. In addition to its classic bread and butter offering, Wildflower also offers a rotating selection of infused butters, including lavender honey butter and goat cheese thyme butter. With its particular attention to using locally sourced ingredients, it comes as no surprise that Wildflower’s bread and butter options are a standout feature of the menu.

Hey Kiddo

Where: 4338 Tennyson St, Denver

Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight

The Lowdown: Hey Kiddo is a new playful and aesthetically-pleasing restaurant in Denver that serves up a fusion of Southern and Latin American cuisine. While the menu is full of exciting dishes, its bread and butter options should not be overlooked. The restaurant’s cornbread is an absolute must-try. Made with a blend of cornmeal and flour, it is served warm with a generous slather of delicious honey butter. The butter is noted to be rich and velvety, with a touch of sweetness that perfectly compliments the bread. Whether you’re stopping by for a fun brunch or a classy dinner, the bread and butter options at Key Kiddo are sure to leave a lasting impression.

The Plimoth

Where: 2335 E 28th Ave, Denver

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Plimoth is a charming, cozy restaurant in Denver that focuses on locally sourced, seasonally-inspired dishes. One of the standout features on the menu is the bread and butter selection. The restaurant bakes its bread fresh every day and serves it with a side of whipped butter. This butter is no ordinary butter; it is infused with herbs and spices, such as rosemary and thyme, to create a unique spread. Plimoth also offers a rotating selection of housemade crackers and flatbreads, which can be served with an array of flavorful spreads, including smoked tour and roasted beet hummus. Whether you’re looking for a quick snack or a start to your dining experience, Plimoth’s options are a must-try for any foodie in Denver.