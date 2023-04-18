The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience Is a Whirlwind of Creativity

Immersive experiences are on the rise; some chosen few have even renewed for multiple seasons. One of these lucky ones is The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, modeled after a combination of the famous 19th-century novel and movie. Its mind-bending and fittingly mad decor mocks the creative themes of the fairytale, with various potions and elixirs to keep you going along the way. This somewhat risqué twist of a childhood favorite is available now through June 25 for its highly requested second season.

Upon entering the decked-out venue, attendees are greeted by the legs of Alice, dangling from the ceiling in her fitting white tights and tiny black flats. Greenery, hearts and oversized playing cards line the walls and hang in a matching manner, and the faux flower interior makes all feel welcomed and comforted, even in Wonderland. After a bit of waiting, the White Rabbit emerges and guides all through a dark and twisty tunnel into the experience. The White Queen runs up swiftly, welcome drink and hand, and acts as host.

After being seated, the actors dressed appropriately as the White Rabbit, White Queen and Alice begin to perform a sketch, outlining the plan for the next 90 minutes. Interacting with the characters is one of the best parts of the evening as they continuously sneak playful and dirty jokes into their acts, never break character and add an adult feel to our beloved childhood memories. Holding back laughter is almost impossible. After some interactive play, all are welcome to indulge in the first bespoke cocktail of the night. Choose from various spirits, mixers and create your unique sipper with its flavored syrups and perfumes, and munch on mini cupcakes with fitting signs that read “Eat Me” pressed into the flavored icing. We especially enjoyed the red flavor, which left a spicy cinnamon taste on the tongue.

Visitors receive not only one but two creative cocktails and are plunged into a full-blown scavenger hunt mixed with riddles and rhymes to create the second beverage. Once each activity is completed with the help of the characters, champions are graciously gifted the ingredients to mix a delicious, smoky cocktail. The finished product is a bright, sweet, yet strong drink that is definitely the winner of the evening. This nightcap completes the experience, but there is still plenty of time left to take lots of pictures in the Rabbit Hole and play a round of croquet with Alice.

The fairytale encounter is a medley of booze, hilarity and relaxation. For those seeking to get in touch with their inner childhood self and have a little fun with it, The Alice is an obvious option to indulge in this fabled frenzy. But remember, leave a few bills for the actors, who are an absolute delight.

The pop-up is located at the Denver Pavilions, Ste 320, 500 16th Street, Denver. Tickets for The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience are available for purchase on its website. This event is 21+.

Disclaimer: These images were taken at previous Alice venues.