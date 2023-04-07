7 Brunch Spots To Hit This Mother’s Day

Mothers are the reason for our existence, the tie to our livelihood. And although this is obvious, it’s important to celebrate the women that made us who we are today. Mother’s Day Brunch is the go-to option for most, and Denver’s geared up for the occasion with luxury buffets, bottomless bubbles and dainty florals.

As the day approaches, it’s essential to consider those without a mother to celebrate or who let the day pass by unrecognized. So on May 14, be there for your friends and family, and spread the love. Still, there’s no reason not to take advantage of these killer deals and mouthwatering dishes. Visit these sites or your regular spot for a glamorous brunch—the best way to ring in the month of May.

A5 Steakhouse

Where: 1600 15th St., Denver

The Lowdown: A5 Steakhouse is the homestead of hospitality. That said, it’s prepped and primed to treat your mom like the queen she is this Mother’s Day. This site’s Mother’s Day Brunch tradition starts this year, and the chefs have arranged a glamorous reception-style buffet. From fried chicken and prime rib to quiche and french toast, this brunch is ready to relieve both the sweet and savory tastebuds. Add bottomless mimosas to the mix if that fits the mood, and reserve your seat running for $85 a person here.

Ash’Kara

Where: 2005 W 33rd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Mediterranean fare is one of our personal favorites, and only a few come close to the tastes of Ask’Kara. Borrowing flavors from the Middle East, Mediterranean and Northern Africa regions, its brunch menu is already dripping in quality. In addition to its harissa fried chicken, buttermilk pancakes and sweet potato hash, the chefs have created a specialty Mother’s Day quiche for the occasion. Roasted Yukon potatoes, red pepper and spring onion are the essence of this dish. Along with a complimentary mimosa for moms, sip on bottomless Aperol spritzes or mimosas and white sangria. Reservations can be made here.

Chez Maggy

Where: 1616 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: If there’s one thing Chez Maggy does well, it’s opulence and luxury. Join the team and enjoy its pre fixe style Brunch menu that’s a lavish spread of cocktails, entrees and hors d’oeuvres. Eggs Benedict Florentine, Ora King Salmon Provençal, assorted quiches and a fondue station are just a tiny glimpse of what’s on the menu. As far as drinks go, Bubbles Bitters and Botanicals and Bourgeois 75 are some of the classics. For $85 a person, seating is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make your reservations here.

Citizen Rail

Where: 1899 16th St., Denver

The Lowdown: With an open-kitchen concept allowing all to relish in the hustle and bustle, Citizen Rail is geared to give all a show on Mother’s Day. This year, it unveils a brunch buffet carefully improvised by chef Christian Graves himself. For $80 per adult and $35 for kids 12 and under, munch on fluffy build-your-own omelettes, chilaquiles, smoked salmon Benedicts and more. Reservations are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. here.

Mercantile Dining & Provision

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Lowdown: Mercantile Dining & Provision has dreamed up something special for Mother’s Day, which is not out of the ordinary for this site. Its ‘Bubbles and Blooms’ brunch is a celebration of moms everywhere, and each will be gifted a complimentary flute of bubbles and a spring floral arrangement by local florist RLY RLY Studio. The brunch, fashioned by James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Seidel, is a pre fixe, three-course menu full of brunch goodies like no other—fare that is sure to warm every mother’s tummy. It’s available on Mother’s Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $45.45 a person, and reservations can be made here.

Bar Dough

Where: 2227 W 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Settled in a cozy, relaxed framework, Bar Dough is the epitome of caring. Its brunch menu is a mixing of the classics but prepared in an elevated manner. Biscuits and gravy, its Morning Calzone and the simple breakfast are only the beginning. For Mother’s Day, the team is offering a housemade Woodfire Bagel Platter ($25), accompanied by chive cream cheese, smoked salmon roe, caviar and prosciutto. Moms will also receive a complimentary mimosa. Cement your spot here, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Point Easy

Where: 2000 E 28th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: One of the newest sites in Denver’s historic Whittier neighborhood, Point Easy, cooks with seasonal, local and fresh ingredients in mind. While its menu is ever-changing, the team has curated a Mother’s Day Brunch menu that is a work of art. Stop in for its Egg Yolk Ravioli with cured farm egg, saba, parmesan and orange zest or the Duck Hash, served with sweet potato and sunny eggs, drizzled in maple vinegar. Occurring from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 14, reservations are highly recommended.