Dig Into November — What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

let us know in the comments what Denver food events you'd like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Denver Urban Gardens Shares How to Approach A Farmers Market

The Lowdown: As seasons begin to shift, the options available at farmer’s markets follow suit. We sat down with Denver Urban Gardens to discuss the best way to approach a market’s new display of pumpkins, squash and corn while connecting deeper with our local farmers.

Awake Denver Closes Temporarily to Make Way for a Bigger Space and Impact

The Lowdown: Awake Denver’s first location recently closed to find a more fitting venue for the sober population of Denver. Co-Founders Billy and Christy Wynne partnered with well-known restauranteur Adam Hodak to create a more elevated experience and roll out some new ideas.

Viral Foods and Where To Find Them in Denver — Chamoy

The Lowdown: Although Chamoy isn’t a new concept in Mexican culture, social media has recently given this sauce international fame. Here’s a list of the many snack shops and restaurants throughout our city that offer a variety of chamoy-flavored eats and drinks.

Colorado Wine Announces 2022 Governor’s Cup Collection

The Lowdown: The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board recently announced the 12 winners of the Colorado Governor’s Cup Collection. These new and repeat winners were chosen from 279 wine submissions and blindly judged by a prestigious panel of wine experts.

Jovanina’s Broken Italian Launches New Seasonal Dishes for Fall

The Lowdown: With autumn in full swing, LoDo neighborhood favorite Jovanina’s Broken Italian has rolled out its new seasonal menu complete with salads, entrees and tempting desserts. Check out Sotto Voce, a prohibition-era lounge located under this site for an elevated list of sophisticated sips.

Add a Little Booze to Your Pumpkin Spice and Try These Fall Cocktails Around Denver

The Lowdown: Our favorite watering holes around the Denver area have curated several boozy creations that emit the feeling of seasons’ change. Visit sites like Room for Milly, The Wild and Lady Jane to taste these creations invented by the best mixologists around.

Newly Opened

Saucy’s Southern Barbecue and Cuisine Finally Launches Its Brick and Mortar

The Lowdown: What was once a roaming cart setup has now transitioned into a 40-seat restaurant fit to serve the many barbecue lovers of Denver. On October 1, Saucy’s Southern Barbecue and Cuisine officially opened its own brick-and-mortar. This site is filled to the brim with ribs, wings and hot links all drenched in its delicious sauce collection.

Zeppelin Station Enters Its Latest Phase With The Debut of Seven New Concepts

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station has entered a new era as six new food concepts and a coffee spot have filled up the deserted stalls. The mostly-local new vendors include Purisima, Pesto, Rock N Lobster, Gyros King, We Poke, Soi Kowboi and Procession Coffee.

Drink + Dine at FlyteCo Tower — First Class Without the Flight Anxiety

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing’s new sister location, FlyteCo Tower compliments its aviation theme all too well. Visit this reimagined air traffic control tower to munch on casual bites, sip delicious tapped beer and enjoy the unending activities this site has to offer.

Excuses to Celebrate

November 3: National Sandwich Day

The Lowdown: Visit Denver’s best sandwich shops on November 3 to grab our favorite combination of carbs, cheese, protein and veggies.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new sandwich shop check out Duke’s Good Sandwiches and Lloyd’s Tasty Sandwiches.

November 6: National Nachos Day

The Lowdown: Visit your favorite Mexican joint on November 6 and dig into some loaded cheesy nachos.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new nacho spot check out Lady Nomada and El Camino.

November 17: National Homemade Bread Day

The Lowdown: Baked goods are a gift from heaven itself. Pick up a homemade croissant or loaf of sourdough on November 17 to celebrate this national holiday.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new bakery to visit check out Bakery Four or Noisette.

November 23: National Espresso Day

The Lowdown: As winter slowly approaches, warm up with a hot latte or cappuccino on November 23.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new coffee spot check out our list on this roundup.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Tails and Ales

When: November 9, 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl, Denver

The Lowdown: Tails and Ales’ November dog party will take place on Denver’s largest outdoor patio at Number Thirty Eight. The “Rescue of Honor” is Soul Dog Rescue and all proceeds from fundraising efforts go straight to this non-profit animal rescue. General Admission at $25 gets you two free drink tickets, entry into event, exclusive access to puppies and older dogs available for adoption and more. Entry only tickets for $10 are also available.