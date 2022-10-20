Add a Little Booze to Your Pumpkin Spice and Try These Fall Cocktails Around Denver

Leaves are changing and the air is getting crisper. For the flavored latte fans, this means pumpkin spice season is upon us — although Starbucks prematurely released this coveted flavor at the end of August. We may think of PSL’s when autumn hits, but there are other genius ways experiment with fall flavors. The mixologists of Denver have curated several boozy creations that emit the feeling of seasons’ change. Here are a few of our favorites that are a must-taste.

Lady Jane

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 2021 W 32 Ave, Denver

Hours: Closed on Mondays. Tuesday – Wednesday: 4 – 10 p.m. Thursday: 4 – 11 p.m. Friday: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday: 2 – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Lady Jane is a LoHi neighborhood favorite that is notorious for its bold, seasonal, and fresh libations. Along with its healthy selection of beer and wine, its substantial cocktail list has a choice for everyone — no matter your preferred spirit. Lucky for us, Lady Jane has graciously shared their 2022 fall specials and the ingredients within these thirst quenchers.

Shapeshifter: Fidencio Mezcal, Shiso, Tozai “Blossom of Peace” Plum Sake, Oka Yuzu Liqueur, Lime, Bubbles. Created by bartenders Leah Eaves and Stuart Weaver.

Standstill: Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Barr Hill Reserve “Tom Cat” Barrel-Aged Gin, Sunflower Seed*, Blume Marillen Apricot Eau De Vie, Lustau “San Emilio” Pedro Ximénez Sherry, Lustau “Los Arcos” Amontillado Sherry, Dolin Blanc Vermouth, Ardbeg 10-yr Scotch. Created by bartender Stuart Weaver.

Orchard Street: Family Jones Gin, Spiced Honeycrisp Apple, Lemon Juice, Nux Alpina Walnut Nocino, Chiarli “Vecchia Modena Premium” Lambrusco di Sorbara. Created by bartender Colin Whelehan.

The Wild

Where: 1660 Wynkoop St

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Speaking of Lady Jane — The Wild is another concept from Jake Soffes’ Pearl Street Hospitality and recently opened in February of 2021. This spot offers a mix of refreshing, strong or coffee-inspired favorites while also highlighting the classics. The Wild recently debuted its version of a fall cocktail — honoring the flavors of rum, banana and walnut.

The Man in the Yellow Hat: Flor de Caña 12yr Rum that is fat-washed with brown butter, Hamilton Jamaican Gold Rum Giffard “Banane du Bresil” banana liqueur, Housemade Orgeat Syrup, Lemon Juice, and Nux Alpina Walnut Liqueur. This choice is served over ice with a banana leaf as garnish.

Room for Milly

Where: 1615 Platte St, Denver

Hours: Open Monday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: Casual drinking calls Room for Milly its home. This friendly bar’s welcoming atmosphere is built on relaxation, transparency, sustainability and love for art. Its cocktails mimic this artistic aura and are crafted to symbolize a distinct time, place or feeling. Room for Milly’s choice fall cocktail lies under its “Les Annees” section which describes the rich cultural and social realities of the Roaring 20’s.

Down Shift: A fall-inspired old-fashioned with dry pear brandy, spicy rye whiskey and a dollop of rich Demerara pear syrup infused with cinnamon, clove and anise.

Fall Frights + Delights at The Red Barber

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 3770 Walnut St, Denver

When: Every Wednesday to Sunday in October

The Lowdown: Just because it’s getting a little chillier outside, does not mean rooftop hangouts are out of the question. The Red Barber’s rooftop above the Catbird Hotel Denver has magically transformed into a spooky space complete with a view of our now fall-colored Denver skyline. This venue is complete with pumpkins, Halloween décor and of course — fall-inspired cocktails. Travel up six stories high and celebrate before time runs out. Visit its website for a full list of October events.

Blood Bags: Filled with house-made sangria.

Witches Brew: Midori, rum punch.

Pumpkin Spice Froze: Vanilla vodka, rumchata, amaretto, real pumpkin spice, oat milk.

Corpse Reviver: absinthe, gin, vermouth, orange liqueur, lemon juice

Adrift Bar

Where: 218 S Broadway, Denver

When: Closed on Sundays and Mondays. Tuesday – Thursday: 5 – 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: When most think of tiki bars, not many are reminded of fall flavors or October vibes. Although, Adrift recently rolled out their fall favorites cocktail menu and each option embodies the perfect combination of spiced and strong. These specialty delights are also delivered in Adrift’s distinctive tiki glasses — ideal if you’re already missing that summer feel. Visit its website to view its full cocktail selection.

Fall Seasonal Daiquiri: A fall twist on its house classic. Brugal extra dry rum, Flor de Cana 4 yr, Plantation OFTD, All Spice Dram, finished with cinnamon and lime.

Oh My Gourd!: Irish whiskey, over-proofed Jamaican rum, notes of pumpkin and citrus.

Autumn Equinox: Inspired by the classic old-fashioned. Jamaican black rum, spicy rye whiskey, walnut bitters, clove like spices.

Smokey the Pear: Mezcal, vodka, pineapple, pear, finished with rich honey and ginger.