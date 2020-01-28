Lloyd’s Brings Fast, Delicious Sandwiches to Olde Town Arvada

Olde Town Arvada’s newest restaurant, Lloyd’s Tasty Sandwiches, comes from the owner of 12 Volt Tavern – Marty Hester. Hester has owned the dive bar in Arvada for over a decade but only recently opened up a sandwich shop in the adjacent space. “I wanted to try to do something different,” said Hester, “and I love sandwiches.”

Hester opened Lloyd’s in October of 2019 with the goal of offering guests the best fast sandwich at a good price. He eats out often and was tired of paying $12 for sandwiches that weren’t high quality. “I wanted to make sandwiches that I would want to eat,” Hester said. Lloyd’s offers six signature sandwiches along with a build-your-own menu with the option to order a quesadilla, salad or wrap instead. The signature options include the Olde Town Arvada on Wheat with turkey, bacon and avocado, a Reuben on marbled bread served toasted with kraut and an Italian-style sandwich with pepperoni, olives and tomatoes. All sandwiches can be served cold, toasted or melted – where it’s pressed in the panini press to get the cheese nice and melty. Every sandwich comes with five ounces of Boar’s Head meat and 3 ounces of cheese making the $12.95 price point well worth it.

Hester purchases all of the produce himself so he can choose the best vegetables rather than receive a weekly supply that he doesn’t have control over. He also set up a pickle bar with all kinds of pickled items including banana peppers, pepperoncinis, olives, kraut and more. This station is set up next to a variety of Tabasco sauces – which you can also order on your sandwich. Hester orders these directly from the company so he can offer flavors that aren’t sold in grocery stores like Rocoto Pepper, Raspberry Chipotle, Cayenne Garlic and – the spiciest – Scorpion. Think twice before ordering the Scorpion sauce on your sandwich – it really is spicy. “The spiciest ones always have some sort of animal on the label,” Hester warned.

Unlike most sandwich shops, Lloyd’s also has a full liquor license, foosball table and dart boards making it a great place to hang out with friends or family. The renovated space is decorated with local art and custom furniture to give it a retro vibe and old school character reminiscent of a ’70s diner.

The next time you’re craving a sandwich stop by Lloyd’s for one that will satisfy your craving and keep you coming back to try more – just make sure you taste the Tabasco sauces before adding them to your sandwich.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Lloyd’s Tasty Sandwiches is located at 7512 Grandview Ave., Arvada. Open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

All photography by Adrienne Thomas.