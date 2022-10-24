Jovanina’s Broken Italian Launches New Seasonal Dishes for Fall

Jovanina’s Broken Italian is a staple in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. With a dinner menu designed for sharing, the restaurant brings the community together. Serving handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, steak, seafood, mouthwatering desserts and vegetarian-friendly meals, Jovavina’s has a tasty dish suitable for every unique palette.

Sotto Voce is nestled underneath Jovanina’s Broken Italian. This Prohibition-era style lounge invites the patrons of Jovanina’s to an intimate evening of nostalgic elegance. Sophisticated drinks accompany this aura, as Sotto Voce features a uniquely innovative beverage program, featuring barrel-aged spirits, classic craft cocktails, wine and house-made cocktails on tap, local beer and seasonal liqueurs.

In addition to their seasonal liqueurs, Jovanina’s is now offering various seasonal dishes. To start your culinary experience, order the Grilled Palisade Peach Salad ($19), complete with baby greens, crescenza, toasted hazelnuts and mint vinaigrette to start. To follow, an Elk Bolognese ($32) is a perfectly savory entree, featuring rosemary, sage and mascarpone ricotta whip. Jovanina’s also has a wide assortment of delicious desserts, including but not limited to a Black Plum Ricotta + Lavender Honey Cannoli ($13) and an Olive Oil Cake ($13) served with fresh berries, amaretti crumble and mixed berry sorbet.

Jovanina’s Broken Italian is located at 1520 Blake St, Denver. It is open Tues-Sat, 5-10 p.m.