Dig Into January – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

The Bardo Coffee House Celebrates 10 years of Business

The Lowdown: The Bardo Coffee House celebrates 10 years of achievements with its help from the community and lovers of coffee. The coffee house has a rotating menu of local brews and wines, supporting local other businesses.

Colorado Restaurant Association Has Created Database of Winter Restaurant Specials

The Lowdown: The Colorado Restaurant Association has created a database filled with winter restaurant deals. The database supports local restaurants while giving people a chance to find new dining options.

Coors has Launched a Hard Seltzer To Clean River Water

The Lowdown: Coors has partnered with Change the Course to launch a new hard seltzer with the pledge of cleaning up rivers around the country. The collaboration will restore clean water to 16 different river basins.

Side Hustles That Turned Into Successful Culinary Businesses in 2020

The Lowdown: As the year comes to its end, Denver’s food scene has opened up to many side hustles including many that flourished into successful culinary businesses. Some of the businesses include Pint’s Peak, KREAM Kimchi, Samosa Shop and Bubby Goober’s.

Newly Opened

Aura’s Bakery Introduced Traditional Venezuelan Tequeños To Denver

The Lowdown: Aura’s Bakery has opened in Denver to introduce the city to traditional tequeños. The Venezuelan treat can be filled with apple pie filling, white cheese and guava, goat cheese and pesto and more.

Bao Brewhouse Has Taken Over the Former Euclid Hall Space

The Lowdown: Bao Brewhouse has opened in the former Euclid Hall space giving it a new life. The Chinese-inspired menu offers dishes of Big on the Pig, In-n-Baout, Lee Ho Fook and more.

Wonder Press Opened Denver Location

The Lowdown: Wonder Press – a cold-pressed juice bar – has opened a location in Denver. The bar offers baked foods, bone and vegetable broth and of course juices galore.

Ace Eat Serve Opened Wing Alley

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve has opened its new project Wing Alley. The concept serves up wing flavors such as Angry chicken, Tiger wings, Night Owl and more.

Big Red F Restaurant Group Launched Three New Pop-Up

The Lowdown: Big Red F Restaurant Group has launched three new pop-ups. The pop-ups are named The Tender Project, The Local Gringo and The Lasagna Project.

Wildflower Entices with Upscale Italian within Life House Hotel

The Lowdown: WildFlower opened within Life House Hotel in LoHi. The restaurant meshes Denver’s Mexican and Italian history with a cocktail program and menu.

Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar Opened in The Source

The Lowdown: Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar has opened in Uptown. The oceanic themed restaurant offers premium seafood options for an extra special experience.

Excuses to Celebrate

January 4: National Spaghetti Day

The Lowdown: Dig into a saucey plate of pasta on January 4 during National Spaghetti Day. We all love a good carb.

Don’t Miss: If you need some pasta spots stop at Dio Mio, Restaurant Olivia or Scileppi’s.

January 12: National Glazed Donut Day

The Lowdown: Indulge in some sweet bites during National Donut Day on January 12. What better way to start your day?

Don’t Miss: For a treat check out Pandemic donuts, Berkeley Donuts and Third Culture Bakery.

January 15: National Bagel Day

The Lowdown: Start your day off right with a soft bagel on January 15 during National Bagel Day. You can top it with whatever your heart desires.

Don’t Miss: Pick up some fresh bagels at Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen.

January 30: National Croissant Day

The Lowdown: Rip into some flakey pastry during National Croissant Day on January 30. Nothing’s better than buttery flakey layers.

Don’t Miss: Find some flavorful pastries at Bakery Four, Bug & Belle Bakery and Fox and Raven Bakery.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more

The Preservery Begins a “Get a Meal, Give a Meal” Program

When: Started in December

Where: The Preservery, 3040 Blake St. #101, Denver

The Lowdown: The Preservery has started a “Get a Meal, Give a Meal Program.” You can provide a meal for someone in need while dining on your own with the purchase of a $12 Get a Meal, Give a Meal or purchase a meal to donate straight out for $6. Check here for more information.