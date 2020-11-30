When Molson Coors Beverage Company introduced their new hard seltzer in October – they promised more than just another sparkling beverage on the market. The Colorado brand widely known for its temperature-activated Rocky Mountain label – is pledging to clean up rivers across the U.S. Their collaboration with Change the Course will support restoring clean water to 16 river basins – including the Colorado River Basin.

READ: 9 Local Hard and CBD Seltzers Worth Trying in Denver

To this day, the non-profit partner has restored over 14 billion gallons of water – and they’re just getting started. “We’re thrilled to partner with Coors Seltzer to build awareness of America’s incredible rivers and ensure that high-impact projects across the country keep our rivers clean and healthy,” said Todd Reeve – co-creator of Change the Course.

A Natural Water Crisis

As part of the company’s initiatives – the Colorado River Basin is one of the primary focuses of the project. The river basin supplies water to nearly 40 million people – and has long been on the radar due to climate change. According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, “Since the early 1900s, water demand in the Colorado River Basin has increased while water supply, on average, decreased.” As the population in cities such as Denver continues to increase, natural water supplies face major threats. Including both drought and water scarcity.

“Since 2015, the World Economic Forum has declared water crisis to be a top five global threat to society over the next decade,” according to Change the Course. With water scarcity as a threat in the near future of the United States – finding sustainable methods in beer production is crucial. To make one pint of beer alone takes 20 gallons of water. For perspective – that’s 180 gallons to make a 12-pack. The Molson Coors mission statement claims they will purchase services from Change the Course to restore 500 gallons of water for each 12-pack bought between now and August 2021.

In an effort to restore water in Colorado – Molson Coors is making an impact by restoring the 15-mile Reach. This part of the Colorado River flows between Grand Junction and the Gunnison River – home to four endangered fish species. Overall, “Coors Seltzer estimates that the projects they support will restore one billion gallons of river water across 16 rivers and 14 states in the next year alone.”

Hard seltzer is changing drinking trends in America.

To this day, hard seltzer sales reach $3.2 billion according to CNN – a 188% increase from last year. With sales continuing to skyrocket – it is projected that the bubbly low-calorie beverage is here to stay. But with over 65 seltzers on the market – brands like Molson Coors have to be more creative with their product. For example – the company launched Vizzy earlier this year – a healthier hard seltzer with an antioxidant twist. Other brands such as Mother Earth Brewing boasts organic ingredients in their seltzer – a competitive strategy in the seltzer market. According to PR Newswire, “America drank 87 million gallons of hard seltzer,” this past summer alone. A drastic change in American drinking trends.

The Molson Coors hard seltzer is available in four different flavors – Black Cherry, Mango, Lemon Lime, and Grapefruit. Consumers of the eco-friendly beverage are also offered a rebate through joining the Coors Seltzer Volunteer Program. Earning a free 12-pack in some states and 50% off in others.

Molson Coors estimates it’ll support projects that will restore one billion gallons of river water by the end of 2021. In a recent press release – Matt Escalante – a senior director at Molson Coors states, “Americans are drinking an astounding amount of hard seltzer, but it’s not doing much good. With the launch of Coors Seltzer and its Volunteer program, we’re setting out to provide a seltzer that tastes good and also gives drinkers an opportunity to do good with each and every sip.”