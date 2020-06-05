Stanley Marketplace Adds Mochi Doughnuts and a Latin Market

After re-opening to the public, Stanley Marketplace — a community-focused marketplace featuring over 50 locally-owned businesses — welcomes two new businesses to its list.

The Stanley Marketplace was closed for 73 days due to COVID-19 and re-opened to the public on May 27. The interior businesses are currently open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday with several new health and safety protocols and plans to expand the current hours of operation.

New to the list of locally owned businesses is Third & Logan, a collaboration between Third Culture Bakery and Logan House Coffee Co., and Elita Specialty Market & Kitchen, a Latin- and Mediterranean-inspired butcher shop and grocer.

With a three-day soft opening beginning Friday, June 5, Third & Logan is run by the team behind Logan House Coffee Co. and will feature products from both Logan House and from Third Culture Bakery. It will have flavors from across the globe and is inspired by the traditions of Hawaiian mochi as well as cold brew coffee and matcha on tap.

After Glazed and Confuzed closed this past December, Logan House owner Andre Janusz said, “Stanley can’t be without donuts.”

He met the founders of Third Culture, Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu, who were in the middle of opening their first location on East Colfax and they put together the plan to join forces in the open space at the Stanely Marketplace. On June 10, the shop will finally make its debut.

Elita Specialty Market & Kitchen—which opened earlier this week — offers responsibly sourced meats, hand-made sausages, seasoned veggies, local organic breads, and house-made sauces, dips and pickles.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chef Raquela Serber, better known as Rocky, created a Latin and Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual menu. When the Stanely Marketplace closed for the statewide shutdown, Serber transformed The Juniper Pig butcher shop — which she formerly worked at and subsequently bought in order to transform into the new Elita Specialty Marketplace & Kitchen.

“To be quite honest, the emotions and fear that come along with a time like this have been tapered down by the space and time we’ve had to recreate this business,” Serber said. “We were in transition when the pandemic hit, which gave us the sense of being a small seed underground, ready to sprout as our community reopens.”

Elita Specialty Market & Kitchen is currently open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Third & Logan will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday but plans to expand those hours as soon as the marketplace begins opening earlier.

Stanley To Go is a curbside pickup and delivery program that features many Stanley businesses and runs every day. Backyard at Stanley is a new summer program that features large tents where customers can enjoy food and drink in outdoor spaces. The annual Stanley Farmers Market will resume on Friday, June 12.