The Team Behind Jax Launches Three New Pop-Ups

Just recently, Big Red F Restaurant Group launched a series of pop-ups to offer budget-friendly menus flaunting chicken tenders, Mexican food and lasagna. Among the participating restaurants are Lola Coastal Mexican, Centro Mexican Kitchen and Jax Fish House in Glendale.

Due to public health restrictions, each pop-up conveniently offers direct delivery through WeDeliver! instead of a third-party app. These delivery services will be free of charge in 2020 with a purchase of $25+. For those still wishing to get out of the house – participating locations also offer curbside pick-up and walk-up windows.

Each pop-up features a unique menu designed to serve the food Denver has come to love. Following the success of The Tender Project – the restaurant group also started The Local Gringo and The Lasagna Project as part of Ghost Kitchens.

The Tender Project

Lola Coastal Mexican, located in Denver’s LoHi neighborhood, was one of the first to debut The Tender Project. The menu features, “double dipped, all-natural bougie Chicken Tenders and ThighFries with five deliciously chefy dipping sauces.” If the curry ketchup and honey gochujang bbq don’t sound appetizing – you can turn up the heat with apricot habanero dipping sauce or cool down with the green goddess ranch.

The Local Gringo

From Mexican pizzas and smothered burritos to world-famous Zolo enchiladas – Centro Mexican Kitchen (CMK) is serving up Mexican comfort food in Boulder like never before. Its new menu – The Local Gringo – combines modern Tex-Mex with classic Mexcian cuisine. Centro is also participating in The Tender Project – which includes the same crispy tenders, ThighFries and free 2020 delivery. Both menus are available from Centro in Boulder – starting Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The Lasagna Project

Last but not least – Jax Fish House is now offering Friday Family Suppers for families of two and four. As part of The Lasagna Project, the Glendale restaurant’s new menu includes two different lasagna dishes – a meat lovers and a vegetarian. Each order comes with a Caesar salad and classic Italian butterscotch budino. To complement these delicious pasta dishes – a wine list is also available. Customers can pre-order these classic family-style on Wednesday for pick up on Friday – with the exception of Christmas Day.