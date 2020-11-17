Denver To Increase Restrictions By Closing Indoor Dining, 8 P.M. Last Call and More

Home
3 min read

One in 64 people in Denver are infected with COVID-19. That news came during a joint press conference between Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock this afternoon. Other counties like Adams face a similar statistic with one in 58 people sick with the virus. As a result, both Denver and upwards of 15 counties are going into level four or “red” restrictions. Additionally, a newpurple” level has been added to the state dial to signify a stay-at-home order. Polis explained the addition, in part, allows the new red restriction to act as an alternative for counties to take before going into a total lockdown.

“I’m hopeful that the path today will encourage folks to stay open and to stop the exponential rise of the virus,”  said Polis.

The complete list of counties has not yet been announced, because according to Polis those discussions are still happening at the local level. Hancock confirmed Denver is moving towards these restrictions in the coming days but did not give specifics. 
Additionally, the Colorado General Assembly is headed into a special session to allow legislators to take action on Polis’ $1.3 billion stimulus bill. He called on lawmakers — who are typically are on vacation until the beginning of the year — to create tax breaks of upwards of $105 million for restaurants and other businesses hurt by the pandemic and $100 million in payments to support people with their mortgages, rent and child care.
“Our state’s recovery could hinge on the next few months,” said Colorado House Speaker Alec Garnett. “January will be too late for too many small businesses, restaurants, bars, and too many Coloradans that are on the brink of eviction or foreclosure. We must come together in a collaborative way.”
Below is a breakdown of the current restrictions.

What Do The New Restrictions Include?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hancock has not released additional specifics of Denver’s move to level four, but the current restrictions according to the state dial are listed below.

  • Indoor dining is closed, but outdoor is still permitted with those in your household. Take out, curbside, delivery, or to go is strongly encouraged
  • Last call is moved from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Offices and gyms are moved to 10% capacity
  • Indoor seated events or entertainment is prohibited. Outdoor event and entertainment remains at 25%
  • No personal gatherings with people from other households (this remains the same from Denver’s Home by 10 Order).
  • K-5 education is encouraged to continue in-person learning with middle school and high school to remain hybrid or remote.
  • Higher education should be moved to remote with very limited in-person education
  • Childcare remains open and houses of worship to remain at 25% capacity indoors.

Go here to see the updated state dial and complete restrictions. 