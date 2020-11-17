Denver To Increase Restrictions By Closing Indoor Dining, 8 P.M. Last Call and More

One in 64 people in Denver are infected with COVID-19. That news came during a joint press conference between Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock this afternoon. Other counties like Adams face a similar statistic with one in 58 people sick with the virus. As a result, both Denver and upwards of 15 counties are going into level four or “red” restrictions. Additionally, a new “purple” level has been added to the state dial to signify a stay-at-home order. Polis explained the addition, in part, allows the new red restriction to act as an alternative for counties to take before going into a total lockdown.

“I’m hopeful that the path today will encourage folks to stay open and to stop the exponential rise of the virus,” said Polis.

The complete list of counties has not yet been announced, because according to Polis those discussions are still happening at the local level. Hancock confirmed Denver is moving towards these restrictions in the coming days but did not give specifics.

Additionally, the Colorado General Assembly is headed into a special session to allow legislators to take action on Polis' $1.3 billion stimulus bill. He called on lawmakers — who are typically are on vacation until the beginning of the year — to create tax breaks of upwards of $105 million for restaurants and other businesses hurt by the pandemic and $100 million in payments to support people with their mortgages, rent and child care.

“Our state’s recovery could hinge on the next few months,” said Colorado House Speaker Alec Garnett. “January will be too late for too many small businesses, restaurants, bars, and too many Coloradans that are on the brink of eviction or foreclosure. We must come together in a collaborative way.”

Below is a breakdown of the current restrictions.

What Do The New Restrictions Include?