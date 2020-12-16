The Preservery Starts “Get a Meal, Give a Meal” to Feed People Experiencing Homelessness

Despite hardship during the pandemic – The Preservery is offering “Giving Meals” to feed persons experiencing homelessness. With every purchase of a $12 Giving Meal – the restaurant will donate another to someone in need. The rotating menu will include hot soups and comforting stews, mashed potatoes and a local favorite – burritos.

“I was so struck by an interaction I had, recently, with a guest,” explained co-owner Whitney Ariss. “An older gentleman came into the restaurant asking about the sign we had out front advertising our six-dollar to-go burritos. He was wearing many layers of soiled, worn-out clothing and by all appearances was likely living without shelter. My first instinct was to offer the burrito for free, but when he reached into his pocket and fished out six crumpled dollar bills, I imagined he felt a sense of pride in being able to purchase a meal for himself and I didn’t want to spoil that.”

Inspired by her interaction – owners Whitney and Dr. Obe Ariss quickly devised a plan that would ensure a win-win situation. By offering to donate a meal for every Giving Meal purchased – the couple turned business partners are able to maintain a successful business model. Meanwhile still provide delicious meals to guests and those experiencing homelessness alike.

“So many of us drive by these encampments, which can be found all over the city, that are full of people living without shelter and we think, ‘I wish I could help,” said Ariss. “This is a really simple and affordable way to do that. We hope it resonates with folks in our neighborhood, and the greater Denver areas, who are as much as we do about building community through food.”

For more information on Giving Meals at The Preservery, visit its website here.