Colorado Restaurant Association Created a Database Of Winter Restaurant Specials

In efforts to support local restaurants – the Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA) created an extensive database that allows users to conveniently find restaurant deals such as gift cards, catering, virtual classes, private events and special offerings as well as outdoor dining options. So far approximately 80 restaurants across Colorado have joined the mapped database.

It has also announced its Dine Out to Help Out Winter Restaurant Challenge on Instagram. These fun and family-friendly challenges include dining in an ugly sweater, ordering a holiday meal, buying a gift and more through December 31.

As of December 11 – 34 counties are under level 4 or red restriction due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. With over 100 permanent and temporary restaurant closures in Denver and Boulder since March this year and indoor dining closed until further notice – Colorado’s restaurant industry is facing serious devastation. Due to the pandemic – more than 63,400 hospitality jobs were lost, the CRA estimates. If the state were to undergo yet another lockdown – 25% of Colorado restaurants say they would consider closing immediately.

“If we do not actively make an effort to support restaurants this winter, many of our neighborhood favorites will be forced to close their doors. The Dine Out to Help Out Winter Restaurant Challenge highlights ways people can give that critical support to restaurants in their communities and provides a fun and festive opportunity to celebrate this holiday season,” said Sonia Riggs, CRA President and CEO.

In order to participate in the Dine Out to Help Out Winter Restaurant Challenge – follow the CRA on Instagram at @corestaurants. Here you will find daily challenges by posting a corresponding photo. To complete your entry you must also use the hashtag #DineOutToHelpOut and tag both @corestaurants and the participating restaurant.

In addition to the social media challenge – the Colorado Restaurant Foundation (CRF) encourages donating to the Angel Relief Fund to support Colorado’s hospitality workers. So far the CRF has raised more than $1.8 million on behalf of 3,400 hospitality workers in need. Funds provide essential resources such as free mental and telehealth services, job training, employment counseling, food bank, mortgage/rent abatement and childcare services.

For more information on the Angel Relief Fund please visit their website, angelrelieffund.org. If you would like to make a donation to help hospitality workers in need this holiday season, go here. Restaurants interested in participating in the challenge can submit information here.