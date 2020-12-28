Aura’s Bakery Introduces Traditional Venezuelan Tequeños To Denver

2020 has been a year of challenging firsts for so many Coloradans. However, it has also served as a start for at-home bakers who stepped out of their comfort zones and created business for themselves. Bookending a year of various sweet side hustles is Aura’s Bakery. In July, Aura Langdon created her first-ever bakery with little professional experience but a lifetime of gratitude to her culture’s signature sweet and savory dishes.

Born and raised in Venezuela, Langdon worked in the medical technology field. About eight years ago she moved to the U.S. landing in Texas where her son was accepted to study English. Just a year later she found herself in Colorado-based solely on the rumors of the gorgeous mountain views. She started a new life in Golden, Colorado then quickly moved to Denver. While Langdon was spending her days as a nanny, her nights were filled with baking traditional Venezuelan food and her bakery staple, tequeños.

Traditionally, these treats are comprised of fried dough stuffed with queso blanco or white cheese. While the menu does offer the classic rendition, it also features the same dough filled with a plethora of sweet combinations from Nutella and apple pie filling to savory combinations from white cheese and guava, goat cheese and pesto and ricotta, bacon and leek.

Though this bakery owner plans to offer a more in-depth menu from handmade chocolates and gluten-free cakes in the future, she chose to focus on tequeños first in order to introduce one of Venezuela’s traditional sweet and savory snacks to Colorado. The gourmet flavor combinations perfectly encompass the theme of Aura’s bakery — a Venezuelan vessel filled with American inspired flavor profiles.

“I wanted to make an American Dream for myself. Everyone loved my food and I thought If everyone can start a business, so can I,” Langdon said.

Each order comes in increments of 12, 24 and 36. The treats come frozen and prepackaged, ready to fry, bake or gift.

“In Venezuela, we don’t have a party without a tequeño. It’s the perfect appetizer you can eat at any time,” Langdon said.

While the bakery currently only offers pick-up in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood, the future business plans include a commissary kitchen and wholesale for local restaurants to follow.

Orders can be placed through Instagram and Facebook direct messaging, email or by phone.