Dig Into November – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Boulder County Farmers’ Market Announces Year-Round Services

The Lowdown: Boulder County Farmers’ Market has opened up its services for a year-round experience. You can now purchase local produce for delivery and curbside pickup, even throughout the winter.

Great American Beer Festival Gives Awards to 23 Colorado Breweries

The Lowdown: The Brewers Association has awarded 272 medals to 240 different breweries during the Great American Beer Festival. Twenty three Colorado Breweries received an award.

BRUTØ Revamped with a Six Week Long Advocacy Kitchen Pop-Up

The Lowdown: BRUTØ has transformed its space for a six-week-long advocacy kitchen pop-up series. The series helps connect farmers, diners, chefs and more for a new system of progress.

Farmers and Ranchers Respond to Challenges Faced in Colorado Agriculture this Year

The Lowdown: With impacts from COVID-19 to environmental changes – farmers and ranchers respond to the challenges they faced in Colorado agriculture this year. Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg gave insight into the hardships that many individuals faced in 2020.

Newly Opened

Blofish Sushi Opened in Downtown Boulder

The Lowdown: Blofish Sushi has opened in downtown Boulder bringing fresh contemporary bites. The sushi concept offers everything from takeout boxes to Tokyo-style dining.

Bellota Takes Acorns Place with Approachable Mexican Fare

The Lowdown: Acorn has closed and reopened as Bellota. The Mexican restaurant serves up tacos, enchiladas, tortas and more.

Postino Opened a 9th and Colorado Location

The Lowdown: Postino has opened a new concept within the Hale Neighborhood. The new location meshes local art with local brews, wine and bruschetta boards.

Zeppelin Station Welcomed Three New Concepts

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station is now home to three new concepts. The food hall’s new concepts are Graves Good Burger, Soy Pinoy and Thai Kun.

Kickin’ Chicken Opened in Lakewood

The Lowdown: Kickin’ Chicken – a fried chicken centered restaurant – has opened in Lakewood. The brother and sister owned joint offers up fried chicken in several ways.

Miss B’s Vietnamese Truck Reinvents Traditional Cuisine

The Lowdown: Miss B’s Vietnamese Truck has reinvented traditional cuisine passed down through generations. The truck offers bites such as crispy Saigon pork rolls, Banh Mi and moon cakes.

Temaki Tornado Rolls into the Colorado Truck Scene

The Lowdown: Temaki Tornado has rolled into the Colorado truck scene. The food truck serves up hand-rolled sushi with inspiration from tornados.

Number 38 Embraces the Après Lifestyle

The Lowdown: Number 38 has opened as a food hall, taproom and live music venue with an Après flare.

Kitsune Opened in American Bonded

The Lowdown: Kitsune – a bento and izakaya concept – has launched within American Bonded. The concept offers around five different savory boxes.

Junction Food and Drink has Opened in the Colorado Center

The Lowdown: Junction Food and Drink opened within the Colorado Center. The food hall has eight different concepts, socially distanced seating and more.

Linji Market Serves Up Thai Street Food with a Twist

The Lowdown: Linji Market debuted in Denver to serve up Thai street food with a twist. The owner, Rasami Storm, has created a menu of Thai-influenced bites to tantalize your taste buds.

Mazevo Brings Health-Filled Mediteranean Food to Tennyson Street

The Lowdown: Mazevo set up shop in early October to bring Tennyson Street health-filled Mediterranean dishes. The restaurant offers a menu of simple but flavorful bites such as chicken shawarma, kofta kebab and a Mezevo platter.

Atost has Made its Mark in Golden

The Lowdown: Atost – a winery that is reinventing aperitivos – has opened in Golden. The winery fresh and bright flavors with a lower alcohol content for a more relaxed experience.

Etc. Eatery Opened in Denver

The Lowdown: Etc. Eatery has opened in Denver with a menu that tours the globe. The eatery offers dishes such as Karaage, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and Swedish meatballs.

November 3: National Sandwich Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate National Sandwich Day on November 3 by stacking your sammy high for the holiday.

Don’t Miss: If you need a spot to grab a sandwich check out Leven or Kickin’ Chicken.

November 17: National Baklava Day

The Lowdown: Dive into layers of sweet filo dough seeped in syrup on November 17 during National Baklava Day. You know you want those crispy bites.

Don’t Miss: Grab a slab of traditional baklava from Istanbul Cafe and Bakery.

November 23: National Espresso Day

The Lowdown: Honor your morning coffee rituals during National Espresso Day on November 23. Everyone needs a shot of caffeine once and a while.

Don’t Miss: Step up your morning joe with Jot Ultra Coffee, Corvus Coffee and Queen City Coffee Collective.

November 26: National Cake Day

The Lowdown: Delight in swaths of buttercream and luscious sponge on November 26 during National Cake Day. What a better day to indulge with a sweet slice.

Don’t Miss: If you need a slice of cake, take a stop into Rheinlander Bakery.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more

Project Angel Heart: Cookie in the Sky

When: November 1 – 16

Where: Online

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for Project Angel Heart with Cookie in the Sky. You can purchase $30 boxes of cookies that help fund the preparing and delivering of free meals medically-tailored to Coloradans in need. Sales will continue until November 16. Cookie pickups will be on November 19.

Eat. Drink. Think. Webinar

When: November 18, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

The Lowdown: Good Food Media Network hosts an Eat. Drink. Think. Webinar. The webinar explores injustice, systematic racism and inequality within the food system and culinary industry.

The Ignition Alliance Bottle

When: Starting October 30

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem has teamed up with Sauvage Spectrum to create The Ignition Alliance Bottle. The $28 bottle raises funds for The Wildland Firefighter Foundation to give back to those who have fought against the wildfires across the Western Slope. The bottles are available in-store and online until sold out.