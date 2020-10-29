Blofish Sushi Brings a Fresh, Contemporary Sushi Concept to Downtown Boulder

Blofish Sushi makes perfect sense. From Instagram-worthy takeout boxes to Tokyo-style dining – this pocket-sized sushi bar is setting a new standard for downtown Boulder. Co-owners, Avi Scheinbaum and Curtis Gardner, appear to have things dialed in. Literally – Scheinbaum has demonstrated the ability to order bluefin tuna, Tasmanian salmon and other delectable fish at the touch of a button. “We get sent pictures of fish as it comes in off the boat, we choose our cuts and get it the next day,” said Scheinbaum. In addition to a rare connection with international fish markets, Scheinbaum’s sharp eye for design, alongside Gardner’s two decades of experience making sushi, appear to comprise the ingredients for a perfect concept.

At first glance, Blofish resembles the kind of efficiency-focused space that would cater to business travelers or a big city lunch crowd. However, what sets this concept apart is an emphasis on creating an exceptional experience. “We want people to have a little sense of happiness when they leave with one of our boxes,” said Scheinbaum. Furthermore, offering high-quality fish in eye-popping packaging is merely a segment of this modern business model. The 12-seat space aspires to be a destination for intimate, chef-driven Japanese dining for walk-in guests and private parties alike. While social-distancing measures in accordance with COVID-19 have severely impacted the restaurant industry, the streamlined service at Blofish shall make impeccably fresh fish accessible regardless of the situation.

A “grab-n-go” case of carefully packaged sushi selections will be available as well as customized takeout ordering through an online platform. The primary menu will consist of simple Japanese staples and fresh, sustainable catches. From the kitchen, expect miso soup ($4), seaweed salad ($6), agedashi tofu ($6) and green tea soba noodles ($10) – among other traditional dishes. Meanwhile, the sushi bar’s core menu will include hamachi ($8), Japanese tako ($10) and toro ($18); a California roll with real crab ($10), a spicy bluefin tuna roll ($10) and vegetarian rolls from ($8-$10). Poke bowls ($16) and ramen ($16) may satisfy heartier appetites. Multiple flavors of mochi ice cream ($6), rice pudding ($6) and root beer floats ($6) make for a sweet finale.

What will not be found on the menu at Blofish are complex rolls drizzled with mayonnaise or buried beneath fried bits of tempura. “We are really focusing on being clean, pure and simple so the quality comes through,” said Scheinbaum. For the month of December, Blofish will exclusively offer buyouts of the entire restaurant at the cost of ($175) per person, for a minimum of eight guests and maximum of 12. Currently, Blofish is slated for a grand opening on the first of November. A beer, wine and sake program is set to launch in mid-November for carryout and in-house consumption.

Ultimately, the sharp aesthetic, delightfully fresh ingredients and contemporary approach to serving sushi should be a blo-out addition to downtown Boulder.