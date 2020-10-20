Postino’s 9th and Colorado Location is Finally Open

Postino is the latest concept to open at the new 9+Co community in the Hale neighborhood. The wine cafe is the original concept of the restaurant group Upward Projects — which now includes Windsor, Churn, Joyride and Federal Pizza in Arizona in addition to Postino’s Colorado, Texas and Arizona locations. The new location brings local art, beer, wine and — of course — its sought-after bruschetta boards to the unique open air space.

According to Upward Projects CEO and Co-founder Lauren Bailey, Postino’s mission is to make people feel good. The restaurant does that through representing each location’s local artists, architecture, breweries and wineries in a funky yet sophisticated atmosphere. The new 9+CO location was designed in conjunction with Denver’s Xan Creative and features an expansive sliding glass door system that opens up to a spacious patio, seamlessly integrating the indoor and outdoor space for a full capacity of 326 people. The five custom made Murano chandeliers bring elegance to the space while the eclectic decor creates a funky, vintage feel. “We feel it really represents the brand look and feel,” said Bailey of the new space.

Each Postino location also houses an art installation inspired by the community around it — something that makes each location unique. The 9+CO location features a 650 square foot wall showcasing over 6,000 pairs of sunglasses collected from diners in Colorado and Arizona. Bailey explained this wall represents the sunshine and outdoorsy nature of Postino’s Colorado diners, “It’s a happy space, the people here are in a great mood and always want to be outdoors.”

Postino’s menu changes seasonally but will always have a selection of scratch-made soups, salads, paninis and its famous bruschetta boards. The delicious bruschetta offerings consist of 12 options including brie and apple with fig spread, prosciutto with fig and mascarpone, smoked salmon with pesto and more. Luckily, you get four with each order so you can mix and match to your liking. Other signature dishes include the brussels sprouts salad ($11), the nine iron panini ($11) and the bounty board ($15) — an appetizer board with crispy cauliflower, market vegetables, guindilla peppers, spicy Marcona almonds, herb cucumber cream dipping sauce and smoked almond hummus.

The wine program at Postino is unparalleled with over 25 varietals by the glass. The selection changes often but is always approachable with prices starting at just $9 per glass — all wines are only $5 per glass during happy hour which runs daily until 5 p.m. and also includes pitchers of beer for $5. Postino also brought back weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where you can get mimosas and bellinis for just $5. Also, every Monday and Tuesday after 8 p.m. you can get a bottle of wine and a bruschetta board for $25 — one of the best deals in town. Postino has also ramped up its to-go experience with online ordering for both pickup and delivery, contactless mobile payment and steel-fabricated signage to guide guests seamlessly through the pick-up entrance.

Now that Postino is open at 9+CO, residents on the east side of Denver can get their fix of wine and bruschetta without driving to LoHi or Broadway. The location breathes new life into the neighborhood and will be the go-to spot for an afternoon with friends or date night without breaking the bank.

Postino is located at 830 N Colorado Blvd, Denver. Open Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – midnight, Saturday 9 a.m. – midnight and Sunday 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.