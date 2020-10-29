Boulder County Farmers’ Market Announces Year-Round Services Via Curbside Pickup and Delivery

For the first time in 30 years – the Boulder County Farmers’ Market (BCFM) will offer produce and packaged goods year-round. Although the in-person market is scheduled to close on November 21, 2020 – the online program will remain open through the winter months. After the market made the shift to remote services due to COVID-19 this past year – it quickly became apparent that the remote model could serve a bigger purpose. “After some of the challenges we’ve had with COVID-19, this is a welcome opportunity to expand the ways we serve the community,” executive director Brian Coppom said.

The new at-home delivery launch includes local produce, meat, dairy products and packaged goods. All delivered right to your doorstep starting November 2, 2020. BCFM is also partnering with Bondadosa – a local all-electric delivery company – to deliver meals at $9.99 per delivery. Orders are available between Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursdays at noon.



Meanwhile, the option for curbside pick-up will remain the same – offering a variety of goods and produce in their online market. For more information on dates and times that curbside pick-up is available near you – visit the BCFM website here. Still no plans for Thanksgiving? BCFM is offering curated Thanksgiving boxes which will be available the week of Thanksgiving. Stay tuned for more information.