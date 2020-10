Great American Beer Festival Announces Awards for 24 Colorado Breweries

This past weekend, The Brewers Association awarded 272 medals to 240 breweries at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival. The festival is typically held in Denver – but due to COVID-19, the event took place virtually. Each beer was organized into 91 categories and awarded either a gold, silver or bronze medal. Among the 240 breweries, 24 Colorado-based breweries earned a medal for their beer. All but one (Blue Moon) are considered craft breweries.

The festival – which includes beer samples and an elite judge panel – is attended by industry professionals from around the world. The extensive judging process takes place over the course of three days in five separate three-hour segments. From American-Style Pale Ales to Fruit Wheat Beer, here are the breweries that made the cut:

Gold Medal Winners

Volksbier Vienna, American Amber Lager — Wibby Brewing, Longmont

Liliko’i Kepolo, Fruit Wheat Beer — Avery Brewing Co., Boulder

Amburana Dream, Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer — Denver Beer Co., Arvada,

Amber’s Lager-Amber Lager, German-style Maerzen — Irwin Brewing Co., Crested Butte

Howitzer Amber, German-style Altbier — Red Leg Brewing Co., Colorado Springs

Featherweight pale ale, American-style Pale Ale — Cannonball Creek Brewing Co., Golden

Moon Haze, Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale — Blue Moon Brewing Co., Denver

Balefire Irish red, Irish-style Red Ale — Mirror Image Brewing Co., Frederick

Silver Medal Winners

Prost Pils, German-style Pilsener — Prost Brewing Co., Denver

Superpower IPA, American-style Strong Pale Ale — Comrade Brewing Co., Denver

Coconut Bligh’s Barleywine, Field Beer — Dry Dock Brewing Co.-North Dock, Aurora

Dear You, American-Belgian-style Ale — Ratio Beerworks, Denver

Poblano Pills, Chili Beer — Cervecería Colorado, Denver

Seedstock Gratzer, Historical Beer — Seedstock Brewery, Denver

Mirage, American-style Sour Ale — New Terrain Brewing Co., Golden

Déluge, Mixed-Culture Brett Beer — Sanitas Brewing Co., Boulder

It Takes a Tribe red ale, Scottish-style Ale — Goat Patch Brewing Co., Colorado Springs

Amburana Graham Cracker Porter, Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer — Denver Beer Co., Denver

Justin’s Easy Going Amber, American-style Amber/Red Ale — Zuni Street Brewing Co., Denver

Bronze Medal Winners

Let’s Talk About Mex, American-style Cream Ale — Cannonball Creek Brewing Co., Golden

Afternoon Delight, Fruit Wheat Beer — Storm Peak Brewing Co., Steamboat Springs,

Dry Stout, Stout — The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette

Powder Run, Herb and Spice Beer — Living the Dream Brewing Co., Littleton

Sour IPA, American-style Sour Ale — New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collin

Inner Light, International Pale Ale — Our Mutual Friend Brewing Co., Denver

Vladimir Brutin, Experimental India Pale Ale — Cannonball Creek Brewing Co., Golden

Click here for more information on other award-winning breweries from across the nation.