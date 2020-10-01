Dig Into October – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

In-N-Out Announces Plans for Denver Location

The Lowdown: In-N-Out has announced plans to open a location in Denver. Along with the announcement also came plans for three additional Colorado locations.

Acorn at The Source Announces Closure

The Lowdown: Acorn at The Source has closed to make way for a brand new concept. The new restaurant will be run by the minds that created Acorn – for a whole new feel.

Newly Opened

Avanti Opened Second Location in Boulder

The Lowdown: Avanti is set to open its second location nestled within the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. The new hall will hold six different concepts to keep your choices fresh.

Tamaki Den Opened at The Source

The Lowdown: Tamaki Den – a Sushi Den RiNo Outpost – has opened within The Source. The concept serves a limited menu of and rolls, sashimi, uramaki and aburi nigiri along with drinks.

Fifth String Opens in The Former Old Major Location

The Lowdown: A new restaurant has taken over the former Old Major spot. After the beloved LoHi restaurant closed, chef Amos Watts took the helm and made the spot his own.

Mimosas Opened in Five Points

The Lowdown: Mimosas – a restaurant that specializes in breakfast and brunch – has opened in Five Points. The concept is the first from The Flyfisher Group (TFG) that aims to invest in the neighborhood.

Los Parceros has Re-Opened

The Lowdown: Los Parceros has re-opened under new ownership to serve up classic Colombian bites. The restaurant’s new owner Andrés Chaparro has revitalized the menu and the space to give a more authentic feel.

Hey Bangkok Opened in Swing Thai Former Location

The Lowdown: The original Swing Thai location has now been transformed into Hey Bangkok. The new concept offers a more simplified menu with Swing Thai favorites.

My Neighbor Felix Brings Mexico City to LoHi

The Lowdown: My Neighbor Felix, a concept created by the team behind ViewHouse, has opened in LoHi. The restaurant serves up pan-Mexican dishes with bright flavors.

Saucy Chix Serves Up Fried Chicken Delivery and Takeout

The Lowdown: The team that created Morning Story has opened the new concept Sauxy Chix. The concept offers fresh fried chicken for takeout and delivery to the Denver and Arvada areas.

Corvus Coffee has Expanded to Littleton

The Lowdown: Corvus Coffee has opened its third location in Littleton. The coffee roaster has also added the Fox and Raven Bakery to the location for an extra special experience.

A New Juice Bar Just Opened in RiNo

The Lowdown: WELLth – a new juice bar – has opened in combination with TransFrom RiNo within the RiNo neighborhood. The juice bar offers freshly pressed organic juices to fuel your workout adventures.

Excuses to Celebrate

October 4: National Taco Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate National Taco Day on October 4 by grabbing a portable bite. We all need a little spice in our lives.

Don’t Miss: If you need a taco spot, check out Cilantro, Su Taco or Taco De Mexico for a classic.

October 6: National Noodle Day

The Lowdown: Grab a fork or chopsticks on October 6 for National Noodle Day. There are so many different noodles to choose from, where will you start?

Don’t Miss: Dig into a bowl of fresh noodles from Beau Thai, Hey Bangkok, Qi-Lin or Restaurant Olivia and Dio Mio for some Italian style-noodles.

October 14: National Dessert Day

The Lowdown: Indulge in your sweet tooth during National Dessert Day on October 14. There is no better excuse to satisfy a craving.

Don’t Miss: If need a sweet treat, explore this list of 12 unique dessert spots.

October 27: American Beer Day

The Lowdown: Pour yourself a cold brew on October 27 for American Beer Day. There is no better way to relax during the cool fall evenings.

Don’t Miss: For some local brews, check out Odell Brewing, Outer Range Brewing, Great Divide Brewing or grab a Great American Beer Festival Passport for some great deals.

October 28: National Chocolate Day

The Lowdown: Satisfy your chocolate cravings on October 28 for National Chocolate Day.

Don’t Miss: If you need to pick up some sweet bites, stop in at Chocolate Lab.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more

Harvest Week

When: October 1 – 4

Where: Various locations check here

The Lowdown: Harvest Week returns for the 13th year. EatDenver and The GrowHaus host the culinary experience with 50 participating restaurants to dine from. You can delight in dishes from local restaurants and local chefs throughout the week while supporting The GrowHaus’ education and food access programs.

Dream Pantry Food Friday

When: October 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

The Lowdown: Help volunteer to hand out grocery products in the Pepsi Center Corolla lot during the Dream Panty Food Friday. You can register to volunteer here.

Free Food from Food Bank of the Rockies

When: October 16, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Human Service Building – East, 3815 Steele St., Denver

The Lowdown: Denver Human Services has partnered with the Food Bank of the Rockies to open a mobile food pantry. The mobile pantry will be open on October 16 in the parking lot of the east office handing out food to those in need till the products run out.