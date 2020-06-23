The Ballpark Neighborhood’s Su Taco Re-Opens For Dine-In

Denver’s already prominent taqueria scene welcomed a new taco bar in the Ballpark neighborhood just a mere month before all government-mandated restaurant and bar closures. Now four months later, Su Taco has reopened for dine-in with rooftop seating and new additions to the menu.

Su Taco is the newest concept from restauranteur and Concept Restaurants owner, Frank Day. Concept Restaurants is behind some of Denver’s popular eateries like Stout Street Social, Humboldt Farm Fish Wine and Boulder’s historic Hotel Boulderado.

Centered around street-inspired food, the fare includes quesadillas, eight different tacos (carnitas, al pastor, chicken Tinga, carne asada and more), grilled street burritos, enchiladas and sweet churros. While the staples remain, some of the newer additions include a sloppy José—ground beef cooked in Ancho Chile barbecue sauce, smothered in queso and a Cubano — lemon pepper-crusted pork tenderloin with a smoked habanero mustard aioli spread.

Also known for its tequila filled cocktail list, Su Taco offers six tequila filled margaritas, a traditional and jalapeño Paloma, a cucumber basil martini, Oaxacan old fashioned and frozen horchata.

As the restaurant industry reclaims its dining experience, many old customs have been improved to abide all health and safety precautions. The team at Su Taco, like many restaurants, are thoroughly disinfecting all surfaces for a broad range of viruses including COVID-19, requiring masks on both employees and guests, continuing to wash hands regularly, wear and change out gloves, social distancing between staff and members and continuing to offer online ordering and delivery services.

“Bringing the community together is at the backbone of our brand. We are overwhelmed by the support we’ve already received and will continue to do whatever we can to help everyone stay safe, healthy and positive during this time,” Erin Copeland, director of marketing said.

Su Taco is located on 2124 Larimer St., Denver. It is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.