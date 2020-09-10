Odell Brewing’s March On Golden Ale Pairs Beer With a Cause

On Thursday, September 3 Odell Brewing released the March On Golden Ale — a RiNo exclusive beer brewed in partnership with Denver Urban League Young Professionals (DULYP). Developed in the interest of spreading awareness of the League’s mission of engaging young African American professionals in the movement to achieve social and economic equality, the ale is available both on tap and in crowlers, with all proceeds going directly to DULYP.

The project was born through a response by Odell’s talent and inclusion coordinator Andrew Magaña to a growing interest by the brewery’s staff to take a more intentional and external approach to social justice issues after the death of George Floyd. “We’re trying not to just be inclusive but intentionally inclusive for both staff and customers,” said Magaña. DULYP was recommended by employees and selected for being most in line with Odell’s mission, values and vision — a connection Magaña says has become all the more apparent during the collaboration. “Beer builds community,” he said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

DULYP handled much of the creative direction — with the name, crowler art and release strategy coming directly from its members. The ale itself was developed by RiNo brewmaster Brent Cordle. “You guys do beer so we’ll trust you on that,” Magaña recounted the team saying. The can’s art — depicting Five Points staples the Rossonian Hotel and Cervantes alongside images of the group’s more notable initiatives, protesters and BLM iconography — was designed by Lucid Artists.

Roughly 26 – 30 kegs of the brew were produced, with crowlers being filled fresh daily. Another happy hour featuring members of the DULYP will take place on Thursday, September 24, where they will be on-site discussing the organization and fielding questions from the community. A QR Code linking to the group’s credo will appear on the taproom’s tables later this week.

Odell Brewing’s RiNo Taphouse is located at 2945 Larimer St., Denver. It is open every day from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Odell Brewing.