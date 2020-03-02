Dig Into March – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

El Taco de Mexico is Receiving a James Beard Award

The Lowdown: El Taco de Mexico is set to receive a James Beard Award. The Denver restaurant is one of six recipients to be awarded the America’s Classics Award.

A Turkey and The Wolf Pop-Up is Coming to Boulder

The Lowdown: The cult favorite sandwich restaurant – Turkey and The Wolf is coming to Boulder for a one-day pop-up. You can grab a sammie at Pizzeria Locale Boulder.

Avanti Food & Beverage Reveals Three New Concepts for its Boulder Location

The Lowdown: Avanti Food & Beverage has revealed three new food concepts that will open at its upcoming Boulder Location. The three concepts are Rye Society, Rooted Craft American Kitchen and New Yorkese.

Five Colorado Chefs to Watch This Year

The Lowdown: Five Colorado-based individuals are on the watch list for up and coming chefs. The “Colorado FIVE” will each host a special dinner at the James Beard House.

Colorado Holds 18 James Beard Nominations

The Lowdown: Colorado has now been added to the new Mountain Region for the James Beard Foundation and has acquired 18 James Beard Nominations. Some of the nominations include Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Wine Program and Rising Star Chef of the Year.

Sushi Den Temaki Den to Open at The Source

The Lowdown: Sushi Den is set to open a new handroll concept called Temaki Den within The Source this summer. The restaurant will replace the former Mondo Market.

Street Feud to Open a South Broadway Location

The Lowdown: After finding success with Avanti Food & Beverage, Street Feud is set to open a South Broadway location. The street food concept mixes Mexican flavors with South East Asian influences.

Newly Opened

Berkeley Donuts Opened Within Hops & Pie

The Lowdown: Berkeley Donuts is now open within Hops & Pie. The new shop dishes up fresh potato doughnuts.

Restuarant Olivia Opened in Wash Park

The Lowdown: Restaurant Olivia has taken over the former Cafe Marmotte location in Wash Park. The owners Austin Carson, Heather Morrison and Ty Leon have transitioned the once French restaurant into a fresh Italian concept.

Third Culture Bakery Serving Up Mochi-Style Pastries

The Lowdown: Third Culture Bakery has opened in Aurora and is serving up mochi-style goods. The owners, Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu have combined traditional bakery bites with the Japenese dessert – mochi.

Chicken Rebel Open a Brick and Mortar Location

The Lowdown: Chicken Rebel has flown the coop to open its brick and mortar location in LoHi. The location will serve up an all-day brunch filled with hot chicken bites.

Zeppelin Station Opened Two New Concepts

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station has opened two new dining concepts, YA•YE (You Are What You Eat) and La Rola Urban Colombian Food. The concepts offer up bites such as Columbian hot dogs and jalapeno-cheddar biscuits.

Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken Opened at Avanti’s

The Lowdown: Avanti has opened a new concept – Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken. The chicken stop will replace QuickFish Poke Bar with succulent chicken dishes.

Sakaba has Arrived in Avon

The Lowdown: Sakaba – a new sushi restaurant has opened in Avon. Chef Yoshikazu “Kazu” Ebina has created a menu of impactful bites created with fresh and decadent ingredients.

Room for Milly Plays with Elegance and Excess

The Lowdown: Room for Milly has opened on Platte Street. The bar – which is named after socialite Milly Parker — mixes luxe with kitsch.

Ernie’s Bar & Pizza Reopened as Earnest Hall

The Lowdown: Ernie’s Bar & Pizza has reopened in Sunnyside as the now Earnest Hall. The ownership, pizza and recipes have stayed even as the name has changed.

Ace Gillett’s has Reopened in Fort Collins

The Lowdown: Ace Gillett’s – a speakeasy – has reopened in Fort Collins. The prohibition themed bar has undergone renovations to revamp the vintage vibes.

Excuses to Celebrate

March 7: National Cereal Day

The Lowdown: Grab a bowl for National Cereal Day on March 7. It is the perfect excuse to eat those Fruit Loops.

Don’t Miss: If you need a creative spot to munch check out The Cereal Box.

March 9: National Meatball Day

The Lowdown: Dig into a hot meatball on March 9 during National Meatball Day. Whether you like them Swedish-style or covered in marinara, it is the perfect day to eat them.

Don’t Miss: Need a place to snag some delicious meatballs? Scileppi’s and Earnest Hall has you covered.

March 27: World Whiskey Day

The Lowdown: Sip on a glass to warm you up in the chill during World Whiskey Day on March 27. You just have to choose if you like it neat or on the rocks.

Don’t Miss: For some smooth pours, explore this bucket list of distilleries or if you’re feeling adventurous check out PBR’s white dog whiskey.

March 30: National Hot Chicken Day

The Lowdown: Spice up your life on March 30 for National Hot Chicken Day. You know you want those savory bites.

Don’t Miss: Looking for some great hot chicken? Stop in at Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, Chicken Rebel or The Budlong Hot Chicken.

Eat Well, Give Back

The GrowHaus’ 10th Annual Seed Swap

When: March 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

The Lowdown: Meet other local gardeners during The GrowHaus’ 10th Annual Seed Swap. The hosts a myriad of organic and heirloom seeds to pick up and supports The GrowHaus’ programs. Purchase your tickets here.

So All May Eat Gala

When: March 19, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery Annex, 95 S. Cherokee St., Denver

The Lowdown: SAME Cafe hosts its annual So All May Eat Gala. You can try bites from Chef Letisha Steel, Shamane’s Bake Shoppe and more while raising funds to help SAME Cafe’s initiatives. Find tickets here.