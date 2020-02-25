Avanti Food & Beverage’s Boulder Location Unveils Its First Three Concepts

If you haven’t heard the news, the popular Denver restaurant incubator, Avanti Food & Beverage is heading to Boulder with a brand new location. Today, Avanti has released the first three of six concepts for the forthcoming Boulder location, slated to open in late-Spring 2020.

The first of the three, Rye Society is a made-from-scratch Jewish delicatessen utilizing family recipes with contemporary additions. The brainchild of Boulder native, Jerrod Rosen, Rye Society began in Denver, with the backbone of several generations worth of family recipes updated for modern palettes. The Boulder location will be the restaurant’s first and will be slightly smaller than the original Denver location focusing in on some of the most popular offerings.

“We are beyond excited to open in Boulder where there has been a large void for Jewish deli cuisine for many years,” said Rosen.

Next, New Yorkese a pizza concept from Oak at Fourteenth’s chef and owner, Steve Redzikowski presents a combination of the blistered NY style of pizza and the classic Naples “chew.” Having worked the likes of Jean Georges restaurant in New York, Frasca and Napa Valley’s Cyrus Restaurant among others, its safe to say Redzikowski is one of the best in the game.

“With Oak being a stone’s throw away from Avanti, this is a perfect place to test out New Yorkese, which has been developing in my mind since I was 15 years old working at my local pizzeria,” explained Redzikowski.

Last but certainly not least, Rooted Craft American Kitchen will round out the initial three offerings. The upscale fast-casual restaurant is headed by Nicholas Kayser, a former chef of Michelin restaurants in New York and Hong Kong and now Denver’s own Vesta — although he will leave his post to open Rooted. Serving refined Americana classics, Rooted Craft will utilize locally sourced produce and high-quality ingredients with a focus on food transparency.

“I’ve worked in restaurants around the world and am really looking forward to showcasing the culmination of my experiences at Rooted,” said Kayser.

While there are only three of the six concepts announced so far, many more exciting concepts are slated to revealed in the coming weeks.

“We are excited about the caliber of culinary talent that we have in Boulder,” said Patrick O’Neill, co-founder of Avanti Food & Beverage. “It’s great to be able to offer a platform for new and established chefs to break into the Boulder market, dial in their concepts and get acclimated with the ins and outs of running a business. We think Rye Society, New Yorkese and Rooted will be great additions to the local dining scene and we are looking forward to watching them flourish.”

Avanti Food & Beverage’s Boulder location will be located at 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder (Formerly the Cheesecake Factory) and will open in late Spring of 2020.