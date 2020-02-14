Cult Favorite Turkey and The Wolf is Taking Over Pizzeria Locale Boulder for One Day

On Tuesday, April 7 Turkey and the Wolf is set to transform Pizzeria Locale Boulder into a savory sandwich wonderland. In 2017 the New Orleans-based sandwich shop was named America’s Best New Restaurant by Bon Appétit Magazine for its flavor-packed spins on nostalgic creations.

In 2019 Turkey and the Wolf returned to the headlines to be named as one of Esquire Magazine’s The 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Decade list – another testament of the sandwich shop’s tantalizing bites.

For one night only Pizzeria Locale Boulder’s John Sismanis and crew will welcome founder and chef Mason Hereford and his team of the award-winning Turkey and the Wolf to take over the pizza-centered restaurant. The pop-up will feature handmade sandwiches, salads and more for a chance to explore the restaurant without having to make a flight to New Orleans.

The one-night menu will be filled with savory items such as Fried bologna sandwich made with Leighann’s bologna, Va’s Mom’s m=Mustard, Duke’s mayo, shrettuce and chips, a Thai cabbage salad with crispy pig ear, roasted chili vinaigrette, sunflower seeds, herbs and lime and of a course a pizza alla Italian deli with mortadella, salami, peppers, onions, spicy olive cream cheese and Italian vinaigrette for a nod to the pop-up location.

Reservations for the Turkey and the Wolf Takeover at Pizzeria Locale Boulder on April 7 start at 4 p.m., walk-ins are also welcome. But considering the cult following of this sandwich spot, a reservation may be necessary.

Create your reservations online here. Pizzeria Locale Boulder is located at 1730 Pearl St., Boulder