Dig Into September – What To Eat And Drink in Denver this Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

In-N-Out Announces Plans to Open Restaurant in Lone Tree

The Lowdown: In-N-Out has announced that it has plans to open a restaurant in Lone Tree. The restaurant will be built and open its doors in late 2020.

PBR Has a Whiskey and Denver is the First City to Get a Taste

The Lowdown: Pabst Blue Ribbon has created “a five-second aged whiskey” and Denver will be the first city to have a try of it.

Denver Art Museum Teams up with James Beard Award-Winning Chef to Open Two Restaurants

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum has partnered with James Beard Award-Winning Chef Jennifer Jasinski to announce plans to open two new restaurants. The restaurants – The Ponti and Café Gio are an homage to the original Martin Building designer and Italian Architect Gio Ponti.

Newly Opened

Avanti Street Feud is Changing Restaurant Culture While Raising Up an Empire

The Lowdown: Avanti’s new food concept Street Feud opened this past August and is making a mission to change restaurant culture while raising an empire one dish at a time. Street Feud’s owner, Merlin Verrier wants to expose the world to a wider range of cuisine with a better philosophy in mind.

Elevated Seltzer Opened the First Seltzery in Olde Town Arvada

The Lowdown: Elevated Seltzer has opened the first seltzery in Olde Town Arvada serving up bubbly and fresh seltzers. Owners and brothers Warren and Hunter Wood, who started in the beer industry are tapping into the field with non-GMO ingredients and light flavors.

Smiley’s Barbeque Opened in Golden

The Lowdown: Smiley’s Barbeque has opened in Golden dishing up hot smokey bites. Owner Jessie Smiley transformed the former dive-bar to a more modernized barbeque spot perfect for munching on the restaurant’s barbeque nachos and sipping a cocktail.

Broadway Roxy Made its Debut in the Former Syntax Physic Opera Location

The Lowdown: Broadway Roxy has made its debut in the former Syntax Physic Opera location with new and old vibes. Owner Paula Vrakas plays with prohibition-era nods in the cocktail menu and the menu of delightful bites.

Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery Opened in Golden

The Lowdown: Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery has opened in Golden slinging out coffee, gelato and more. The food hall, located just a block away from Coors Brewery, is home to eight businesses and is continuing to grow.

Pepper the Noshery has Replaced Wild Standard

The Lowdown: Pepper the Noshery has replaced Wild Standard in Boulder on Pearl Street. The menu – created by Chef Roy Benningfield — serves up dishes with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients.

American Elm Opened in the Former Way Back Space

The Lowdown: American Elm opened this August in the location that once held The Way Back. The American style bistro owned by Bob Reiter is an homage to Brooklyn style bistros that Reiter had come to enjoy while living in Brooklyn, New York.

Excuses to Celebrate

September 5: National Cheese Pizza Day

The Lowdown: Grab a hot slice of pizza pie on September 5 to celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day. It is the perfect excuse to get that pizza you have been craving.

Don’t Miss: If you want some truly savory bites, check out Sexy Pizza, Famous Original J’s, Grabowski’s Chicago Style Pizza or this fall stop into Stanley’s Pizza Concept.

September 7: National Beer Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold brew on September 7 during National Beer Lover’s Day. Summer weather is still going strong and beer the is the perfect way to keep cool.

Don’t Miss: Looking for the perfect place to grab a beer? Look no further with Lady Justice, a stop at Craft Alley or check out this list of the Best Colorado Pilsners.

September 22: National Ice Cream Cone Day

The Lowdown: What better way to stave off the heat than with some chilly ice cream on September 22 for National Ice Cream Cone Day? There are so many flavors to try and taste before the weather takes a cool turn.

Don’t Miss: If you haven’t already – you need to stop into the newly opened Little Man Ice Cream Factory for a yummy treat.

September 29: National Coffee Day

The Lowdown: Everyone loves a good cup of coffee and you can celebrate your love on September 29 during National Coffee Day. We won’t judge how many cups you drink to get that caffeine kick.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new place to get your coffee on – check out this list of Eight Coffee Shops to Get Your Cold Brew Fix, this list of Denver Cafes that offer more than just coffee and Dirt Coffee Bar.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Cornucopia

When: September 25, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The DaVita Village, 2000 16th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Metro Caring hosts its annual Cornucopia. The event features a gathering of the community to raise funds and bring awareness to hunger in the city. The proceeds will benefit Metro Caring’s programs to give access to fresh and healthy food in communities in need. Purchase tickets here.