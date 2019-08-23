Denver Art Museum and James Beard Award-Winning Chef Team Up to Open Two Restaurants

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) has partnered up with James Beard Award-winning chef Jennifer Jasinski to announce not one but two food concepts that are set to open in June 2020. The concepts are to open after the first phase of the DAM’s Martin Building reopening which has been undergoing an extensive renovation process.

The two concepts are The Ponti – a full restaurant which was the brainchild of chef Jasinski and Café Gio, a quick-service cafe available to museum-goers for casual dining. Both dining concepts were designed by the local firm BOSS.architecture in collaboration with Jessica Doran Interiors with a modern and locally sustainable theme in mind.

Both The Ponti and Café Gio are named after the original Martin Building designer and Italian Architect Gio Ponti.

“Creativity at the Denver Art Museum won’t stop at the galleries when we begin our phased reopening. We’re delighted to present artful dining experiences to the museum visit, alongside an incredible partner with the expertise to bring our vision into reality,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the museum.

The Ponti will present a menu consulted on by chef Jasinski with locally sourced ingredients and an emphasis on sustainability. The dishes will include delights such as handmade pasta, ancient grains, fish and meats as well as a seasonal menu. The 3,715 square-foot restaurant itself will house an outdoor terrace, public and private dining spaces and more all within the first level of the upcoming Sie Welcome Center.

“I’m super excited to create the menus and concept for the Denver Art Museum’s new restaurant,” said Jasinski. “I’m a big fan of the arts and feel like food is a form of art all its own. I can’t wait for people to experience these unique dining concepts located at the iconic Denver Art Museum, and look forward to partnering with the museum and its great reputation for excellence and community involvement.”

Café Gio will be located just right across the hall from The Ponti as a quick-service casual dining cafe serving up light bites and sips. The cafe will have a 1,273-square-foot interior and a 1,088-square-foot terrace perfect for both indoor and outdoor seating.

Café Gio will be open daily during regular museum hours. The Ponti will be open to museum visitors and to the public for lunch service daily. Both are set to open in June 2020 For private dining and event booking inquiries for The Ponti email [email protected] or call 720.913.0148.