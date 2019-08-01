As the Denver area continues to welcome more and more outdoor aficionados, the suburbs west of the city have seen rapid growth as well. Golden has transitioned from a hub for outdoor activities to a spot where people stay a while, walk the town, get a drink or visit a restaurant. The transition comes from the success of some of the new restaurants in town – like Buffalo Rose and Abejas – that have encouraged more restaurant owners to open up locations in Golden. One of the newest additions to the area is Tributary Food Hall and Drinkery owned by restaurateur Josh Dinar and chef Daniel Asher of River & Woods, Ash’Kara and the Broadway Market’s Mother Tongue. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this group of restaurants to this unique community,” stated Dinar.

Tributary sits in the heart of downtown Golden off 12th street and Washington — only a block from Coors Brewery. The prime location hosts eight businesses that will satisfy your food and drink cravings at any time of day. “The friendly, small-town, forward-thinking vibe is a perfect match for the collection of the micro-concepts that have evolved,” said Dinar.

The food hall is laid out in order of the day’s meals so you can start out with coffee from Generous Coffee and give back to communities in need, grab a smoothie bowl from Kona Bowls Superfoods and Montreal-style bagels from Woodgrain. Of course, the gelato shop – Amore Gelato – is in the middle of the food hall because ice cream is acceptable to eat at any time of day. Next to Amore sits Fringe Pizza – a made-to-order Neapolitan pizza shop that serves specialty pizzas with dough made from Italian flour and a sourdough starter, that’s then cooked in an 800+ degree brick oven.

If that isn’t enough, Biju Thomas brings a new take on his little curry shop to Tributary called Biju’s Golden Roll Company. Thomas offers an array of rolls made with fresh naan and bowls that will delight any curry lover. Biju’s sits in the center of the food hall, backing up to Mr. Miner’s Meat & Cheese – a gourmet sandwich shop and micro-market that offers sandwiches, salads and European imports of cheese, meat and many other specialty items you won’t be able to find at many other places. Finally, the cocktail bar Working Title boasts several signature cocktails along with a raw bar and menu of global shared plates from chef Daniel Asher. The raw bar imports in fresh seafood that is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council and is on the green list from Monterey Bay Seafood Watch.

The vision of Dinar and Asher is to create a welcoming space where Golden locals and visitors can come before or after their adventures to enjoy breakfast, pick up a picnic-style lunch to bring along or stop by for a cocktail and a bite to eat once they’ve finished their daily activities. Guests are welcome to sit at the large community table, grab a spot at the bar or take a seat at a high-top table on the patio to enjoy the sunshine. The community table can also be reserved for private events.

Wherever your adventures take you, if you’re heading west Tributary is worth a stop. The new space opens to the public on Friday, August 2 at 7 a.m.

Tributary Food Hall is located at 701 12th St., Golden. Open daily at 7 a.m.

All photography by Brandon Johnson.