Come this fall, chef Paul C. Reilly, Aileen Reilly, and JP Taylor, Jr. — partners at beast+bottle, Coperta and Pizzeria Coperta — will bring a new pizzeria to the Stanley Marketplace. Replacing another pizza joint — Sazza — the seasoned team doesn’t quite have a name for it yet. However, it’s likely it’ll bear some similarities to their outpost in Broadway Market — Pizzeria Coperta — which only opened this February. Much like its predecessor, this new spot will be family-friendly while offering counter service with dine-in, take-out and curbside pick-up options — including pizza dough and sauce to-go. Menu-wise, pasta, salads, paninis and antipasti will accompany their “Roman-style” pizza. For the bar, expect a robust offering with wines, spritzes on tap, craft beer and cocktails.

The 70-seat restaurant and patio will also get an interior update. The next-door space will also serve as a private dining area that will also be available for hosted chef classes, beverage tastings, parties and more. The exact opening hasn’t yet been set but expect it to arrive late this fall.

“We’re incredibly excited to join a great community, along with all of the possibilities the space has to offer,” said Aileen.

Stanley Marketplace is located at 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora.