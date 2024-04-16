Dig into April – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Kawa Ni – Here for a Good Time and a Long Time

The Lowdown: Perched on the corner of W 32nd and Erie St. you spot a Japanese lantern gently swaying in the wind – take a peak inside to find a gorgeous four-tier butternut wood bar and a TV playing ski movies – what? That’s right. Welcome to Kawa Ni.

Celebrate Rockies Opening Day and More Essentials for Out of the Park Home Run Fun

The Lowdown: Baseball season is upon us once again – and in the Mile High City, elevating the game day experience is key. This is the ultimate guide for pre-game hangs, where to eat, drink and watch the game inside and out of the field. Plus, where to meet up after – regardless of whether the Rockies win or lose.

Death & Co’s Sakura Blossom Bar Returns to Denver for Its Second Year

The Lowdown: Located on the Mezzanine floor of The Ramble Hotel sits Suite 6A, a small intimate cocktail lounge that hosts House of Suntory’s immersive Sakura Blossom Bar from March 8 to April 28. The space surrounds guests with 400 cherry blossoms hanging from the ceiling, a turnstile playing vintage Japanese records and a complete cocktail and small plates menu.

Pancakes – Your Guide On Where To Find The Unexpected Cheat Meal Favorite

The Lowdown: A timeless and beloved breakfast food by many – pancakes are a quintessential item of any breakfast spread. Find out where the best stacks are around town here.

Elevate Your Dining Experience Without Breaking the Bank

The Lowdown: When planning a date night with great food, excellent service and a fantastic atmosphere, it does not have to break the bank. The following roundup offers up options around Denver to elevate your dining experience.

Newly Opened & Latest Releases

Presenting the Eateries Blooming for Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 is just on the horizon and the passion for fashion will be showcased through the week-long event featuring talent from local, national and international designers. Meet the the exciting food partners of Denver Fashion Week serving up everything from poke bowls to charcuterie boards and more here.

Harmony Amidst the Hustle – Two Moons Music Hall Rises to Rino’s Stage This Month

The Lowdown: Check out Rino’s newest music venue, which rolls out accessible shows from local talent for all to enjoy as well as a cocktail menu with snacks. See what the music is all about at Two Moons.

Caroline Glover’s New Cocktail Bar Offers an Escape From the Everyday at Traveling Mercies

The Lowdown: In December 2023, James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Caroline Glover and her husband – Nelson Harvey – introduced a new concept restaurant just a few flights up from their first restaurant, Annette, in Stanley Marketplace. Traveling Mercies is a coastal-themed oyster and cocktail bar inspired by her and her husband’s culinary adventures abroad and marks their first journey into the cocktail bar realm.

Excuses to Celebrate

April 22: Earth Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate the planet we call home by visiting Earth Day celebrations around Denver all day long from brunch to dinner specials.

Don’t Miss: Snooze is partnering with Denver Urban Gardens this Earth Day to aid the launch of its 200th garden beginning June 27. Indulge in some of Denver’s favorite brunch food and learn about its continuing mission to sustainability through its dedication to composting, sourcing of local ingredients and planting a tree for every Snoozer in its rewards program. Can’t make it for brunch? Join Nurture for its Earth Day Celebration Dinner on April 25. Nurture is a community-based well-care marketplace that will be serving up a 100% organice, dairy-free and gluten-free five course-dinner. Tickets can be purchased here.

April 30: National Bubble Tea Day

The Lowdown: Love them or hate them – you can’t deny the gooey, firm sweetness of of boba. Mixed with a creamy milk tea or iced tea – boba is the perfect fun drink for sipping on April 30.

Don’t Miss: Denver is filled with boba shops ranging from unique flavors and combinations – it’s just a matter of finding your favorite one. Here are some shops that could get you in the holiday spirit: Tiger Sugar, Ding Tea, Kung Fu Tea and Tea Street.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Ace Eat Serve Partners with the Denver Housing Authority’s Youth Employment Academy at Wings and Whiskeys

Where: 501 E 17th Ave, Denver

When: Sunday, May 19

The Lowdown: Join Ace Eat Serve in their 11th year of partnership with YEA for its annual Wings and Whiskeys event where 100 percent of the proceeds are going towards YEA’s education and training in an effort to break the cycle of generational poverty. As the name implies – the event will be filled with 8 Denver restaurants competing best wing, craft whiskey and cocktails, a whiskey tasting booth, live music, silent auction, and more. Tickets are available for purchase here and the event begins at 3 p.m. for VIP and 4 p.m. for general admission.