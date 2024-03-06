Elevate Your Dining Experience Without Breaking the Bank

The average cost for a tasting menu in the U.S. is $275 for a two-star Michelin restaurant. When planning a date night with great food, excellent service and a fantastic atmosphere, it does not have to break the bank. The following roundup of options is a short list of restaurants in the Denver-Metro area that you may have yet to consider as a way to elevate your dining experience.

Tavernetta

Where: 1889 16th St, Denver

When: Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Happy Hour Monday – Friday 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Tavernetta is ideally located when planning a night on the town. Enjoy handmade pasta and other savory dishes. The menu includes dishes such as the Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu ($29) and the Tagliatelle with Maine Lobster with Calabrian Chili and Preserved Tomato and Celery ($34).

Mister Oso

Where: 103 S Ogden St, Denver

When: Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday 3 p.m- 11 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: If tacos are your go-to date night favorite, visit Mister Oso in the Wash Park and Rino areas. The right atmosphere can make all the difference in your dining experience. The Michelin Guide describes Mister Oso as “small but stylish” and “good value cooking.” Check them out and decide for yourself.

Noisette

Where: 3254 Navajo St, Suite 100, Denver

When: Sunday 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Monday – Tuesday Closed, Wednesday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: When planning a date night, creativity is a plus. A themed progressive night on the town could keep you from going viral because of your restaurant choices, but no guarantees are made. Are you looking to start the night with some French cuisine? Eh bien, dites bonjour à mes amis à Noisette. Noisette offers a variety of options such as its Saumon à la Vapeur with Ora king salmon, white butter and mashed potatoes ($48), Cassoulet de Toulouse – confit duck leg with a heritage pork collar, house-made Toulouse sausage, tarbais beans and mashed potatoes ($50) and Chou Farci Aux Truffs with stuffed cabbage, Perigord truffle, barley, mushroom ragoût and confit potato ($45).

The Ginger Pig

Where: 4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO 80211

When: Monday Closed, Tuesday – Wednesday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Our paths and purpose are not always linear. Established by Chef Natascha Hess, The Ginger Pig brings you a fine dining option for authentic Asian street-style food. Chef Natascha’s passion for food – the process of making it and preparing it for others – can be enjoyed with dishes like the Xinjiang Yang Rou – Cumin Lamb Stir Fry ($23), Kkanpunggi – Korean Fried Chicken ($20) and Yu Xiang Qiezi – Eggplant, Pork and Shrimp ($22).

Safta

Where: 3330 Brighton Blvd, Suite 201, Denver

When: Sunday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Brunch Saturday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Looking for a dining experience that takes your taste buds on a trip to the Mediterranean? Then Safta’s the place. Its menu includes the Hanger Steak ($47), Norwegian Salmon ($46), Harissa Chicken ($42) and Pomegranate Braised Lamb Shank ($47) as well as a meatless option – Crispy Eggplant ($22).