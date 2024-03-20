Pancakes – The Unexpected Cheat Meal Favorite

We are in the last month of the first quarter of the year. How are your health goals doing? Have you found your favorite cheat meal yet? If not, we have one question for you: do you smell what the Rock is cooking? Well, if you guessed pancakes, you would be right. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared that pancakes are one of his favorite cheat meals and the following roundup is your guide on where to find a good stack the next time you want a cheat meal.

Four Friends Kitchen

Where: 2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

When: Sunday – Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: At Four Friends Kitchen, you can get your stack of made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes the traditional way or get a little feisty with it and some bourbon pecan praline to the top. They also have vegan and gluten-free options.

Sunny’s

Where: 2339 W 44th Ave., Denver

When: Friday – Monday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesday – Thursday Closed

The Lowdown: Nothing makes a cold morning better than a warm buttery stack of pancakes. The mix-in options at Sunny’s may brighten your day. From the classic blueberries to fun cookie dough, the extra time on the treadmill may be worth it.

Fox Run Cafe

Where: 3550 E Colfax Ave., Denver

When: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Fox Run Cafe is a cozy little brunch spot offering Lemon Ricotta Pancakes (mixed berry jam, brown sugar oat streusel, and maple butter) however, the menu options may make selecting between the pancakes and another dish a little bit of a challenge. Be sure to ask when peak hours are so that you and your crew can get a table.

Jelly Cafe

Where: 600 E 13th Ave, Denver

When: Sunday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Jelly Cafe will have you counting down like Pitbull (1, 2, 3, 4…) trying to decide if you want a single, double, triple or just go for the four stack with their Lavender Blueberry, Bacon Jalapeño and Cinnamon Roll options.

HashTAG

Where: 10155 E 29th Dr, Denver

When: Sunday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Wrapping up this roundup is no stranger to most – HashTAG. Now, say it with us, carbs are good. From their signature #Hashtag Hot Cake and others like the Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Hot Cake, Blueberry Hot Cake and Caramel Appel Hot Cake you will probably agree. If you can decide, try the Mini Hot Cake Trio.