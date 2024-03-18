Harmony Amidst the Hustle – Two Moons Music Hall Rises to RiNo’s Stage This Month

Larimer Street is no stranger to locals and visitors alike when it comes to exploring Denver. Known for its vibrant nightlife, innovative cuisine and eclectic artwork Larimer Street encapsulates the hustle and bustle of the city. Pearl Street Hospitality is the group behind some of Denver’s beloved concepts such as Lady Jane, The Wild and Hudson Hill – and now, their fourth concept – Two Moons Music Hall coming to Larimer Street this month.

When a cold call from the landlord of an old packaging facility arrived on the cellphone of Pearl Street Hospitality’s founder and managing partner Jake Soffes in August 2022, he knew his breakthrough into the entertainment industry was finally on its way.

Two Moons Music Hall is a 4000-square-foot music venue featuring open-door entertainment, elevated cocktails and light food options on the corner of 29th and Larimer. With an extensive background in the culinary industry, Soffes wanted to take the “best parts of a neighborhood bar, a nightclub and a music venue and roll it up into one concept while providing a lively environment with great service and really good drinks.” While the drink menu – which includes non-alcoholic and snack options – offers just a note of what Two Moons will offer the melody will be in the entertainment.

While the drink menu – which includes non-alcoholic and snack options – offers just a note of what Two Moons will offer the melody will be in the entertainment. The venue hopes to showcase local artists with weekly programming and recurring daily genre nights for free or for a small fee for an enjoyable night out any day of the week.

In association with UNUM: Collaborative, a long-time partner of Pearl Street Hospitality, Two Moons was designed as a versatile space offering an oasis from the vibrant streetlife of RiNo and echoes the balanced appeal of Pearl Street’s previous concepts. The building sits higher from the sidewalk offering guests a chance to rise to the venue just as artists take the stage. By doing so, the venue is slowly revealed with two cocktail bars, ample seating for optimal viewing of the stage and a mixture of earthly and industrial architectural elements informed by mid-century design.

Two Moons Music Hall will be rising in March 2024 and is located at 2944 Larimer St.

Renderings courtesy of Two Moons Music Hall.