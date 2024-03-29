Celebrate Rockies Opening Day and More Essentials for Out of the Park Home Run Fun

Baseball season is upon us once again – and in the Mile High City, elevating the game day experience is key. This is the ultimate guide for pre-game hangs, where to eat, drink and watch the game inside and out of the field. Plus, where to meet up after – regardless of whether the Rockies win or lose.

Opening Weekend

Los Chingones – On Friday April 5th, Los Chingones, just a short walk to RiNo, will once again host its annual Opening Day Rooftop Party. Join in on the all-day festivities including a Denver Beer Co. tap takeover, $10 Dingeritas – purple coin-style margaritas and Cervecería Colorado, a brewery dedicated to highlighting Mexico’s culture, flavors, and traditions, will be supplying canned brews with favorites like the ¡Venga! Mexican Lager and Mi Vida IPA. These beers will be served in a special purple solo cup for $5, with a promotion of $1 drafts for the 10 minutes following every Rockies home run. You can also expect food specials, such as its $5 Dip Trio with signature roasted rooster, chipotle pineapple and tomatillo salsas served in a Rockies Helmet. Chef Troy Guard says, “The Rockies’ home opener is a holiday in Denver, and at Los Chingones, we always find an excuse to party. Join us for a day of specials, fun, and nonstop celebration from sunrise to sunset.”

Recess Beer Garden – While already being a hot spot for watching sports and gathering groups together, Recess is going big for opening weekend. Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5th and continue through Sunday, April 7th. Expect a DJ Friday night, pick your favorite table and order a self-serve drink tower – choices of Aperol Spritz and Margaritas. In the spirit of baseball, you will find ‘Ballpark’ food specials, prizes, games and giveaways – and in true Colorado fashion, a shot ski station.

Avanti – The perfect spot to start your gameday all season long and in a prime location to just pop across the 20th Street bridge. On opening day especially – you’re going to want to make it a part of your plan! Avanti will be launching a frozen cocktail bar called The Big Chill – expect themed drinks like the purple Mile High Marg. They will have free rides to take people from Avanti to the stadium, a ticket giveaway to the opening day game, along with several of the vendors offering up some delicious versions of your favorite stadium foods. Open basically all day – 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays – they’re a go to choice for day and night games alike.

Pre-Game

Whether you are snagging prime seats at a sports bar or meeting your crew for brunch, setting the vibe for the day and getting into the pregame atmosphere is just as important as the game itself.

Happy Camper – Let’s face it, game day brunch just makes sense. The LoHi location of Happy Camper just gives it that extra incentive, on top of the obvious “bottomless” draw Friday-Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Get your mimosa or bloody mary fix for only $35, take some photos for the gram with your best Rockies gear on, and catch a quick uber or short stroll to the stadium.

Snooze A.M. Eatery – With a handful of locations around Denver, Union Station’s prime location is perfect for heading to the game after. Order a signature pancake flight – pineapple upside down, blueberry danish and sweet potato – or the bravocado toast – with olive oil, smashed avocado, house-made red onion honey jam and roasted tomato, topped with two sunny-side up cage-free eggs – and get your pre-game belly ready. To drink, try a Thai Bloody Mary – House Bloody Mix with wasabi, ginger, Worcestershire sauce, Tamari soy sauce and habanero & jalapeño infused Vodka – or just enjoy a house coffee and hop scotch a couple of blocks to the ticket counter.

During the Game

Keep the thrill of the game alive whether you’ve got a ticket or not. Here are some options not to be missed during the game inside or outside of the stadium.

Jacksons – If you don’t feel like going into the game, or maybe the Rockies aren’t at home, you can’t get much closer than Jacksons. Situated right across the street from Coors Field, you are sure to feel apart of the action. Pop in for happy hour Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. during away games, snag some warm pretzel bites with cheese or a happy hour taco for only $2. Its menu is bases loaded – with several sandwiches and burgers options like The Rockpile Burger topped with green chilies, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guacamole. Or nachos grande with a blend of cheeses, refried beans, queso, pico de gallo and in house pickled serrano peppers and an option to add protein to satisfy all those stadium cravings. You can expect game day specials, and if you’re on the rooftop–who knows? Maybe you will catch a home run ball.

Tom’s Watch Bar – They don’t call it Tom’s Watch Bar for nothing! Another gem located within walking distance to Coors Field, Tom’s is home to an oversized stadium screen and multitude of TVs that will put you right in the action. Expect the usual game day offerings like the All-American Burger – Angus beef, double American cheese, mustard, ketchup and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Or swing for the fences with Tom’s rich, creamy mac & cheese topped with butter-poached lobster and shrimp. You can find more elevated items like Tom’s Famous Prime Rib – shaved prime rib, Havarti, horseradish cream, on a toasted brioche roll with a side of demi-glace – and some healthier game day bites too, like the Asian Salmon Salad with seared Asian salmon, greens, chopped peanuts, pineapple, sesame seeds and mint, tossed in a honey-lime vinaigrette. Keep it classic with a Ranch Water or a Coors Light on tap and get in on the fun.

The Rooftop – Made it out for a day at the field? Regardless of your seats, it’s a must to head up to The Rooftop with center field and Rocky Mountain views. Standing room tickets for The Rooftop are available for purchase starting at $17, which includes $6 in concession and/or merchandise credit. There are a variety of food and beverage options as well since the Rooftop is comprised of The Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar, Smashburger and the Jack Daniel’s Terrace Bar. Look out for frozie options too at the Captain’s Deck on the Mezzanine Level in center field.

Biker Jim’s – It wouldn’t be baseball without a hotdog. Luckily, Coors Field has several options to choose from. Notably the creative and delicious Biker Jim’s – with a varying menu, but you might expect to find the classic all beef, a vegan, or the cherry and habanero infused Jack – a – lope. Other exotic meats and a variety of toppings make this a regular choice inside the stadium.

Post Game

Home run or no run, keep the party going after the game with one of these local options.

Pony Up – Keep the action alive as you head away from the stadium without even leaving Blake St. With a late night kitchen open until 1 a.m. make sure you ‘dip’ in for its new BLTA – bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and smoked bacon aioli – snag a beer and a shot combo or opt for one of its inventive and delicious spirit free options, like the Shania Tang – Seedlip Spice, orange, lemon, cream soda, orange bitters – plan your next move or just ‘pony up.’ After all what’s the rush?

The 1up Arcade Bar – Keep the nostalgia of baseball in the forefront and blend in some friendly competition of your own, all while bringing out your big kid side. Skee-ball, Hoops and Pac-Man can only be better with a create your own slush-puppy – booze-free or with the additional spirit of your choice, and flavors ranging from orange, blue raspberry to cherry. Where else can you order a MD 20/20 and get your gaming on like Donkey Kong? With it’s lively ambiance and array of entertainment, 1up is the ultimate destination for post-game fun – and a great spot to get out of the mile-high sun.

Viewhouse – Let’s say it’s a perfect day game and the Rockies blow it out with a big win. Viewhouse gives you the best of it all. Overlooking Coors Field with a stellar rooftop, you will find yourself in an ocean of purple no doubt, with plenty of yard games and TV’s to entertain. The surprisingly thoughtful menu utilizes Colorado farmers and products in fun and playful ways like the southwest chicken salad – Organic mixed greens, with grilled Red Bird chicken, avocado, cheddar, black bean-corn salsa, in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette topped with tortilla strips – or the Cubano Sandwich – Milk braised pork, honey smoked ham, house made pickles, swiss cheese, Parisian bread by Aspen Bread Company. Viewhouse has its own Colorado beers to offer, such as the Peach Puzz Blonde Ale, and plenty of signature and classic cocktails to choose from. Game on!

A-5 Steakhouse – What the world needs now are more steakhouses you can pop into with your favorite jersey on and not feel out of sorts. After a day of beers and stadium guilty pleasures, sometimes a sit-down restaurant with a nightlife vibe is just the ticket. Pick your favorite partner to share the beef tartare katsu-sando – chopped beef tenderloin, cornichon, aioli, shallot, soft-boiled quail egg, toasted Japanese milk bread – a cool and tangy Caesar salad – little gems, spicy anchovy dressing, torn croutons, cured egg yolk, poached egg, Parmigiano – get a classic Daiquiri and reminisce on hopefully a game day well spent. The only thing left is to choose from a Bavette cut or a NY Strip and you’ve got a home run.