Dig Into September – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Stem Cider’s Newest Release Is Perfect for Bourbon Lovers

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders is known far and wide for its innovative riffs on classic flavors. Its Bourbon Series, a collection of Manhattan, Banjo and Old Fashioned flavors, is perfect for the upcoming fall months. If you’re an ardent bourbon enthusiast, you’ll unquestionably relish the unique spin given to these drinks.

Edible Beats Shows Dedication to Sustainability with BeatBox Farms

The Lowdown: According to chef Justin Cucci, sustainability and community are critical aspects of running a restaurant. Vital Root’s newest addition, BeatBox Farms, aids in supplying guests with fresh ingredients and outstanding dishes. The hydroponic farm allows the team to grow produce and herbs year-round, differing from a traditional farm’s capacity.

3 New Summer Offerings at Panzano

The Lowdown: Panzano is still celebrating summer, and we are more than thankful. From towering Aperol Spritz Towers to inventive cocktails and new exclusive chef counter seating, visit this cherished Denver Italian restaurant to be enveloped in fresh, summery ambiance as warm days continue.

The Easy Vegan Wins Big for Its Community

The Lowdown: The Denver-based pop-up kitchen, The Easy Vegan, is the most recent winner of The Great Food Truck Race on Food Network. The team aims to make vegan food more approachable and less scary to those who are unfamiliar, and it’s safe to say they did just that. Herbert and Mandolini will use the prize money to construct their own brick-and-mortar store, making them a permanent fixture.

Feast in Cahoots – The Uchi Garden Series is Back for Its Best Year Yet

The Lowdown: Uchi’s Garden Series consists of collaborative events, all with a multi-course meal served in the Altius Farms garden behind the restaurant. This year has already seen partnerships with James Beard Award winner Tony Messina, Hai Hospitality vice president of culinary Jack Yoss and New York by way of next door, Death and Co. Upcoming events include an evening with Bruto on September 7 and a closing night with the Hotel Jerome on September 28.

Deviation Distilling Rolls Out Extensive Fat-Washed Menu Amid Growing Popularity

The Lowdown: Denver-based Deviation Distilling is the destination for gin lovers and haters alike. The way this distillery plays with the spirit and makes it utterly approachable, playful and simply delicious is unheard of. Its newest undertaking is an extensive fat-washed cocktail menu, a process that’s gained popularity this year. And the menu’s favorite has to be the Sesame State of Mind – visit here for the recipe.

The 40-Year Feast – Industry Professionals Reflect on the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen

The Lowdown: This time around, the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen turned 40. “We were so thrilled to be back in Aspen to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Food and Wine Classic and bring the brand to life again in the Rockies,” said Food and Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis. Visit our recap to read what else the experts had to say about this famous event.

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club Launches New Platinum Cocktail Experience

The Lowdown: Nocturne’s new Platinum Cocktail experience consists of three traditional recipes using the best ingredients and techniques to elevate familiar favorites. Choose from The Original French 75 ($36), Vieux Carre ($42) or a New York Sazerac ($32) for upscale tastes like no other.

9 of Denver’s Sexiest Cocktail Bars

The Lowdown: “Sexy” is a versatile concept associated with different things, such as a delectable cuisine, a vibe or even a cocktail bar, but its connotation is shaped by individual perspectives. The definition of sexy is open to interpretation. Sexy is what you make of it. Visit our roundup to find where you should go to feel even sexier.

Newly Opened

Emerald Eye Brings 1950s Caribbean Mystique to the Underground Bar Scene in Denver

The Lowdown: Located beneath Larimer Square, Emerald Eye brings an underground oasis to the people of Denver. Created by Pouring With Heart, this new upscale bar serves a menu inspired by long-established cocktails with a modern twist, all within an atmosphere of dark tropical designs and local art.

Hidden Denver Introduces a Two-Day Harry Styles-Themed Event

The Lowdown: From the team that brought Karen’s Diner and the Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up bar, Hidden Denver welcomes a new Harry Styles-themed immersive event. This two-day pop-up will take place on September 30 and October 1, with various time slots for either brunch or dinner. This event is open to all ages; tickets can be purchased here.

Procession Coffee Opens Its Second Location in the Highlands Neighborhood

The Lowdown: Procession Coffee, which harbors a cult following and was recently named 2023 Readers’ Choice for Best New Coffeehouse in Denver Westword’s “Best Of Denver,” recently opened a new site in the Highlands. The spot on Mariposa Street features indoor and outdoor seating, adding a more personal and welcoming atmosphere compared to its Zeppelin Station stall.

A Spotlight on the New Tom’s Starlight

The Lowdown: The newly transformed space preserves the original layout of the building while also adding a retro and chic feel to it with a new bar area and gorgeous mood lighting. To make it even better, Tom’s Starlight has created an innovative and generous menu complete with various food and beverage options – some of the cocktails are presented with a show, as in being set on fire.

The Devil’s Drink Is Denver’s Newest Underworld Speakeasy

The Lowdown: Co-owners Andrew Harris and Alisha Taylor take their professional culinary experience and bar managing skills to a new level in this quaint and devilish bar. With macabre-themed decor, blood-red hues, flickering candles and a full bar, Devil’s Drink is the passion project Harris has always dreamed of.

Excuses to Celebrate

September 2: International Bacon Day

The Lowdown: When asked about a favorite breakfast item, most will enthusiastically reply with bacon. Sink your teeth into this crispy and savory meat on September 2 – bright and early or late at night.

Don’t Miss: Try out the Bacon Sun City at Call Your Mother.

September 14: National Eat A Hoagie Day

The Lowdown: Biting into a sub is a magical experience within itself. On September 14, make sure to stop by your favorite deli or sandwich shop and pick up your favorite stacked hoagie.

Don’t Miss: Try out 22 Provisions at Avanti Denver or Snarf’s Sandwiches.

September 18: National Cheeseburger Day

The Lowdown: An all-American favorite – the cheeseburger. It’s almost impossible to get it wrong, but Denver is chock-full of places that definitely get it right. September 18 is your excuse to cheat with your favorite drenched in cheese, sauce and more.

Don’t Miss: Visit Tap and Burger or Slater’s 50/50.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Adrift’s One Ohana Guest Bartender Series

Where: Adrift, 218 S Broadway, Denver

When: Tuesday, September 5, 5 – 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Adrift’s One Ohana guest bartender series is a monthly program where Adrift collaborates with a bartender to create and serve a cocktail with proceeds donated to a charity of their choosing. This month, award-winning guest bartender Katie Renshaw created a tropical-inspired cocktail titled the Ripple Effect. Made with Bacardi Superior, Neisson Agricole Blanc, St-Germain, mango puree, lime juice, Palo Santo syrup and parsley oil, this cocktail will surely be a fan favorite for all guests. A portion of proceeds from this unique cocktail will benefit the Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund, which provides immediate assistance to the hardworking restaurant, bar and hospitality workers displaced by the devastating wildfires that impacted West Maui.