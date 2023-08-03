Emerald Eye Brings 1950s Caribbean Mystique to the Underground Bar Scene in Denver

Denver’s first historic district welcomes a new underground cocktail bar by the name of Emerald Eye. Located underneath Larimer Square, this space transports its guests to the Caribbean circa 1955.

Adorned with a dark tropical design from shining green tile, vintage-inspired lighting and botanical wall coverings, Emerald Eye brings a bit of mystery to the area. Created by Pouring With Heart — a bar hospitality group focused on preserving bars and building industry careers with care — this new upscale bar serves a menu inspired by long-established cocktails with a modern twist.

The seasonal menu proudly serves classic beverages from the Carajillo ($15) — an espresso cocktail made with Licor 43, brandy, cold brew — to the La Esmerelda ($15), a concoction of Raicilla, gin, chartreuse vegetal and vermouth.

To add philanthropic efforts to your weekend drinking, Emerald Eye will be donating $1 from each Emerald Eye daiquiri sold to the 87 Foundation through the end of October. This Denver non-profit works to preserve the cultural identity of Denver by developing community events and hosting them in treasured cultural spaces.

As for the name, the unique concept bleeds through the design of this underground oasis with eye-shaped motifs, artwork, taxidermy depicting tropical flora and fauna, and murals by local artist, Rachel Yarbrough, of Little Bones Signs.

This bar takes full advantage of the space with a main bar, lounge area, dance floor and live music. Every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Emerald Eye welcomes various DJs spinning Calypso, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Reggae tunes. Leave your everyday worries at home and head to your next “vacation” right here in Denver. You can sip on classic cocktails and dance to Caribbean beats under the heart of the city.

Emerald Eye is located at 1403 Larimer St., Denver. It’s open nightly from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

All photography courtesy of Dunn Communications.