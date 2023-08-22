Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club Launches New Platinum Cocktail Experience

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club invites you to spoil yourself with its new high-end cocktail menu. “We are constantly pushing to refine and elevate what we are offering, both in the kitchen and in the bar, so that we can continue to find ways to surprise and delight our guests,” said co-owners Nicole and Scott Mattson. “This led to us asking, how can we give guests the best cocktail in Denver?”

This upscale establishment offers diners two different types of customizable experiences where you can either partake in a three-course meal with an optional cocktail or wine pairing and be seated at a table while taking in the Jazz tunes, or you can opt for the bar and enjoy the same show. Every aspect of the dinner is prepared specifically to give the guest multiple options and complement the performances. This is where the Platinum Cocktail Experience comes into play, as it is a way to enhance your evening at Nocturne if you so choose.

The Platinum Cocktail experience consists of three traditional recipes using the best ingredients and techniques to elevate familiar favorites. One of the offered beverages, The Original French 75 ($36), puts this into practice by using true champagne, the Bertrand-Delespierre Brut, instead of sparkling wine, and Tesseron Lot N°76 XO Tradition Cognac along with lemon and simple syrup, which crafts a luxurious cocktail whose taste is unparalleled.

Part of the motivation for this new offering is to give guests the opportunity to experience a level of quality that they may not have tried before. “Over the years, we have seen that we have become a special occasion restaurant for people,” the Mattsons explained. “When celebrating those milestones, guests tend to go for something that is higher quality and something that they can treat themselves with.”

The addition of the Platinum Cocktails helps to more fully add to the event as a whole, as the award-winning beverage team has made it so these pair with the seasonal food menu, curating an extravagant evening unlike any other.

The premium menu also features a Vieux Carre ($42) made with Law’s Cask-Strength Rye, Tesseron Lot N°76 XO Tradition Cognac, Elena Penna Laz 19 Rosso Vermouth, bitters and honey, as well as a New York Sazerac ($32) featuring Tesseron Lot N°76 XO Tradition Cognac, Michter’s Rye, brown sugar syrup, bitters and an absinthe rinse.

With two sets of live music each evening – the first at 6:30 and the second at 8:30 – featuring local Denver jazz artists, there is ample opportunity to visit Nocturne and be spoiled with their decadent offerings. Make a reservation here to have a special night for yourself.

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club is located at 1330 27th St. Denver, CO, and is open Wednesday – Thursday from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday from 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Stephanie Kelly.