9 of Denver’s Sexiest Cocktail Bars

“Sexy” is a versatile concept associated with different things, such as a delectable cuisine, a vibe or even a cocktail bar, but its connotation is shaped by individual perspectives. The definition of sexy is open to interpretation. Go out and create your own perception of it, even if it’s at a cocktail bar. Sexy is what you make of it.

For those seeking a romantic first date or a glamorous cocktail experience in Denver’s Mile High, the ultimate guide to the city’s sexiest cocktail bars can be found in this list. Now, discover some of the most lavish cocktail getaways that the Denver area has to offer.

Forget Me Not

Where: 227 Clayton St., Denver

Hours: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of Cherry Creek, Forget Me Not is a cocktail bar that boasts an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere, providing a perfectly sexy setting for cocktail lounging. This spot is perfect for happy hour or a nightcap, thanks to its white picket fence, custom exterior mural and stunning purple bar seating. Apart from the creative beauty of both the exterior and interior, the true testament lies in their cocktails, which speak for themselves. Their range of selections, spanning from cherished house favorites and bold combinations of tangy citrus, piquant spice and fiery heat to sumptuous and luxurious options, is sure to captivate you. Furthermore, there’s the possibility of ordering large-format cocktails for bigger parties and, naturally, small dishes and snacks to satiate your every whim.

Gold Point

Where: 3126 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: For those in search of a chic industrial hangout where they can sip on craft cocktails, beers, and wines, Gold Point is the ideal choice. Tucked away in the beloved RiNo district, Gold Point offers a rotating menu of seasonal cocktails and delectable small bites. This establishment is a requisite for socializing with friends, a first date or even for reserving their back patio for a private gathering. If this does not tantalize you, maybe the happy hour lasting till 8 p.m. will do it for you. Gold Point emanates a genial aura, and it’s possible that you might depart with a new friend or potential love interest.

Monkey Bar at Welton Room

Where: 2590 Welton St., Denver

Hours: Monday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday-Thursdays 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Discover Monkey Bar, located in Welton Room, where they provide a cocktail bar experience that fosters a sensual and gregarious environment in Five Points, with a focus on presenting artfully crafted contemporary cocktails. Their cocktails not only look like works of art but also deliver in terms of taste. Although the prices are higher, it’s undoubtedly a worthwhile investment, as every drink has its own distinct flair. Be sure to make a reservation, as spots are in high demand and tend to fill up rapidly in advance, given the universal appeal of this experience.

54thirty Rooftop

Where: 1475 California St., Denver

Hours: Monday-Wednesday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday 1 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday noon, to 12 a.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

21 and over after 6:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: 54thirty, where the ambiance exudes sexiness, reigns as the highest open-air rooftop bar in searches. The ambiance is not only more enjoyable but the vibe and Mile High perched atop Le Méridien are also elevated to that extent, if not beyond. Enjoy wonderfully paired charcuterie boards with drink menu highlights, spiced cocktails or 54thirty’s signature cocktail list. You can not only enjoy your mouthwatering drinks and bites, but you can also immerse yourself in the splendid views that the Mile High City has to offer. Whether you choose to sit by the fireplace or stand and take in the breathtaking city lights, keep in mind that 54thirty operates on a first-come, first-served basis. So, allow adequate time as these views are truly unparalleled.

Union Lodge No. 1

Where: 1543 Champa St., Denver

Hours: Open daily, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Lowdown: Enter Union Lodge No. 1 and be greeted by a jubilant atmosphere of artistic cocktails honoring the late 19th-century prohibition era. While this establishment offers traditional cocktails that are ubiquitous across cocktail bars, you can also discover alluring and uniquely crafted beverages here. What’s also unique is while the interior offers intimacy, it also provides great comfort. It is indisputable that you will enjoy yourself as you recline and wait to be whisked away by your phenomenal beverage. It is important to note that the restaurant follows a first-come, first-served seating system, which typically involves considerable wait time, so make sure to get there in a timely manner to experience this fantastic occasion.

Death & Co. Denver

Where: 1280 25th St., Denver

Hours: Sunday-Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Death & Co is Denver’s gateway flight to glamour and sexiness. When you arrive, ease yourself into a luxurious plush chair with a friend or maybe a date while you sip on something that’ll have you saying, “This is what I needed.” From bright and confident to fresh and lively cocktails to rich and comforting, you will undoubtedly find yourself in offerings you had once wished for now found all in one place. While Death & Co’s flagship stands proudly in New York, Denver’s Death & Co promises a wholly revamped and personal menu solely for the Denver location. Sit in either Suite 6A, their small intimate lounge located in the Ramble Hotel, or the Garden for sunny afternoons and cozy evenings.

Run For the Roses

Where: 1801 Blake St., Denver

Hours: Thursday-Sunday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re searching for an underground lounge that beautifully captures the spirit of sophisticated cocktail clubs from the past, then Run for the Roses should be your destination. At Run for the Roses, you’ll unveil a cyclically transforming array of carefully made cocktails exhibiting exceptional and aged spirits, matched with scrumptious snacks. From the moment you enter the alley and discover a door with roses on the floor leading to an elevator, this place epitomizes the very essence of luck and sexiness. Upon being seated, a deck of cocktail cards (menu) will be offered to you, elevating the allure and elegance of the occasion. If you feel so lucky, come by Run for the Roses for an experience that will leave you in awe.

Room for Milly

Where: 1615 Platte St., Denver

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: With plush velvet couches and dazzling wallpaper adorning the space, Room for Milly is a feast for the eyes. Yet, the true feast lies in their exceptional cocktails and cuisine. Room for Milly is a craft bar that takes you on a journey worldwide with its inspired drinks and bites. Their cocktail menu section, Travelogue, nods to Milly’s curious and romantic travels. The site radiates an ambiance of amusement, flirtation and romance, whisking you away to both Milly’s world and your own.

Chez Roc

Where: 229 Clayton St., Denver

Hours: Thursday, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday-Saturday, 6. p.m. to. 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Chez Roc, a Moroccan-inspired cocktail lounge brought to you by the team behind Kini’s, Cretans and Quality Italian, sets the mood with its dark and seductive atmosphere, enhanced by the sleek lighting and fascinating decor. The menu highlights inventive signature cocktails, grandiose table-side cocktails and tempting small appetizers. If you’re seeking your next evening of romance or a night of revelry with your friends, your search ends here as you’ll be serenaded with live music and transported to the pinnacle of opulence.