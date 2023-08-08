3 New Summer Offerings at Panzano

As summer lingers on, Panzano, the cherished Denver Italian restaurant, remains devoted to presenting its latest summer offerings. From towering Aperol Spritzes to inventive cocktails and exclusive chef counter seating, Panzano has something in store for every guest this summer.

Kicking off its list are the Spritz Towers, an exciting concept that will surely appeal to avid Aperol spritz lovers. The Spritz Tower, newly released by Panzano, is an excellent option for group excursions. The tower is capable of holding up to eight spritzes at any given time, and patrons have the privilege to mix and match their desired flavors in their beverages.

Options include the Hugo Spritz, a TikTok sensation thanks to its use of elderflower liqueur, and the classic Aperol and Campari spritz. During happy hour and brunch, the pricing structure is $32 for four individuals, $48 for six individuals and $64 for eight individuals.

Its newest menu addition highlights a selection of summer cocktails, with playful twists on mocktails joining the mix. Guests are presented with the chance to savor original cocktails, including the Banana Stand, made with Whistlepig Piggyback 6-year rye, Giffard Banana du Brésil, macadamia liqueur and bitters.

A new selection of inventive cocktails, including the Vagabond, has been incorporated into the menu, made with Santa Teresa 1796 rum, Cardamaro, velvet falernum, guava, green tea syrup and lemon bitters. If you’re not up for stepping outside of your comfort zone, Panzano also features conventional and modern classics like the Blood Orange Manhattan and Oak Aged Vieux Carre, crafted with Woody Creek Rye, Hennessy VS, Vermouth, Benedictine, B&B and bitters.

The restaurant has teamed up with Seedlip to present a variety of fresh mocktails, like the Garden Mule with Seedlip Garden, ginger, rosemary, lime and soda — perfect for individuals looking for non-alcoholic options. There is also the Gold Spice and the Berry Grove mocktails, suitable to meet guests’ expectations and options for sober-friendly drinks.

The Chef’s Counter, which holds a special place in Panzano’s heart, is its concluding offering. Previously unavailable, the chef’s counter has now been restored, giving diners a personalized and intimate dining experience.

The team has ensured that all guests have something to enjoy, whether it be a personal and cozy meal at the counter, a fun evening with friends and a tower spritz or simply a night out with great food and cocktails.

Panzano is located at 909 17th St, Denver. It is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11:30 to 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.