Hidden Denver Introduces a Two-Day Harry Styles-Themed Event

Calling all Harry Style stans! From the team that brought Karen’s Diner and the Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up bar, Hidden Denver welcomes a new Harry Styles-themed immersive event. This two-day pop-up will take place on September 30 and October 1, with various time slots for either brunch or dinner.

The $55 ticket includes a meal (TBA) and an alcoholic or soft drink for one, with some Instagram-worthy photo opportunities and Harry Styles’ hits blaring from the speakers. With a little “Late Night Talking” and “Watermelon Sugar,” the team encourages guests to dress up in their best Harry-themed outfits, from sequined jackets to feathered boas. As a reward, the best-dressed attendees will get the chance to win a prize. If you were looking for an event to recycle your Eras Tour outfit, this is your opportunity.

While the secret location has yet to be revealed, you have plenty of time to round up your closest friends, buy tickets and mark your calendars. This unique pop-up will bring you closer to other Harry Style admirers in Denver.

This event is open to all ages, and tickets can be purchased here.

All photography courtesy of Hidden Denver.