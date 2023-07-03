Dig Into July – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

OAK at Fourteenth’s New Menu Is a Burst of Spring

The Lowdown: OAK at Fourteenth released its new seasonal menu, and each bite is a burst of freshness built on the backs of local farmers and ranchers. Food-wise, we recommend its Colorado Lamb Two Ways served with fresh asparagus, merguez and black garlic or the Grilled Wagyu Tri-Tip, accompanied by polenta-stuffed cremini mushroom, Tokyo Bekana and mascarpone. Wash it down with a refreshing cocktail like the Chreau Me the Money, built with aloe liqueur Chareau, vodka, strawberry, mint and lemon.

Bao Brewhouse Updates Menu and Announces New Concept

The Lowdown: There’s no question that Bao Brewhouse has soared in ’23. Now onto its fourth chef, the site continues to keep the food centerstage. “The current menu is a combination of everything we’ve done. A little bit of every chef has put in their two cents,” said co-owner Michael Swift. The husband-and-wife team also hopes to open two additional taproom spots in the Denver area within the next couple of years.

Marcus Samuelsson Talks Ten Years of Yes, Chef

The Lowdown: In Yes, Chef, acclaimed culinary mastermind, Marcus Samuelsson, traces his life from his birth in Ethiopia through his upbringing in Sweden and across his fabled career in New York and beyond. After his appearance at the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, Samuelsson continues to play an immense role in the younger generation’s lives, instilling passion in all.

Adrift Tiki Bar Shakes Things Up With a New Guest Bartender Series

The Lowdown: The beloved and ever-famous tiki bar, Adrift, continues to shake things up in the beverage scene. Its commitment to curating unique experiences and flavors has led to the inception of a new monthly series, where a guest bartender will take over for the evening and showcase a collaborative cocktail that benefits a nonprofit. Read on for what they have planned in July.

American Elm Launches Paired Dinner Series with a Heaven Hill Distillery Collaboration

The Lowdown: Although the fabled dinner took place on June 22, the team says it is in the process of setting up a series of collaborative chef-driven dinners with some other local restaurants and a paired dinner with a tequila producer in the coming months. American Elm continues to forge ahead with its synergetic energy and charm.

19 Interactive “Date Night” Spots in Denver

The Lowdown: This list is for couples searching for more than a traditional dinner date. Denver has much to offer, and these date ideas fit any type of couple. Leave it to us to inspire your Saturday night activity, whether it’s crafting, gaming or jamming to music.

Visit Poka Lola Social Club for Its New Summery Cocktail Menu

The Lowdown: The all-women bar team at Poka Lola Social Club has curated an irresistible cocktail menu full of unique flavors and seasonal ingredients — it’s now the perfect spot for a nightcap. We recommend reaching for the Oh Snap, fashioned with Don Julio Blanco, snap pea simple syrup, blanc vermouth and mint, or the Bougie Baller, consisting of lavender-infused Don Julio Blanco, lime and soda.

Newly Opened

Sofia’s Roman-style Pizza Is a Welcome Addition to Denver

The Lowdown: In the Denver area, Roman-style pizza is hard to come by. But Sofia’s decided to bring these light yet thick slices to 16th Street Mall and did it all with absolute perfection. Stop in for a slice (or a few) and loosen up in its relaxed yet playful ambiance.

Call Your Mother’s East Coast Bagels Exceed All Expectations

The Lowdown: Call Your Mother, a new bagel joint located on Tennyson Street, now holds the prize as the best bagel around. And that is not an exaggeration. Stop by and grab a sando oozing with cheese or a simple bagel with smear. Each choice on the menu is truly immaculate.

Get Ready for the Worst Dining Experience of Your Life at Karen’s Diner Pop-Up This September

The Lowdown: Famous on social media, Karen’s Diner is finally coming to Denver. Come September, the pop-up, modeled after a classic 1950s diner to curate an Instaworthy moment for guests, will supply great food paired with horrific service. Tickets are $47 each, including a burger, fries and a soda.

Excuses to Celebrate

Fourth of July

The Lowdown: This choice is obvious, but what better excuse than the Fourth? Many parties are planned around Denver, but we only ask that you celebrate with your favorite local beer in hand while basking in the glow of fireworks.

Don’t Miss: Grab a pack from Denver Beer Company or Great Divide.

July 13: National French Fry Day

The Lowdown: French Fry Day is coming up, and potato enthusiasts everywhere are gearing up for the holiday. Visit your favorite joint and chow down on some fresh cut, truffle or waffle fries.

Don’t Miss: Try 5280 Burger Bar or American Elm’s sweet potato waffle fries.

July 16: National Ice Cream Day

The Lowdown: Take a break from the scorching July sun on the 16 and enjoy a fresh, chilled scoop from your favorite Denver creamery.

Don’t Miss: We recommend Milkbox Ice Creamery or Little Man.

July 25: National Wine and Cheese Day

The Lowdown: There’s no better combination than cheese and wine. On July 25, sip on a chilled pour and munch on some meat, cheese and crackers.

Don’t Miss: Visit Side Pony or Postino.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Adrift’s One Ohana Guest Bartender Series

When: Tuesday, July 11, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Adrift’s guest bartender series continues July 11, and bartender May Dela Peña of Shrunken Head Tiki in Colorado Springs will be slinging her signature cocktail from 5 to 7 p.m. Named the Cali Vice, a take on the Miami Vice cocktail, it’s assembled with pineapple-infused Lillet Blanc, a coconut fat-washed rum, strawberry and rhubarb syrup and drops of basil and lime infused olive oil. All month long, a portion of the proceeds from the drink will be donated to Inside Out Youth Services, an organization building access, equity and power within LGBTQIA2+ youth.