Get Ready for the Worst Dining Experience of Your Life at Karen’s Diner Pop-Up This September

Hospitality and outstanding service are the primary expectations when going out to eat — these tenets make a night out memorable and enjoyable. The Karen’s Diner Pop-up, however, is here to change that by providing the worst dining experience of your life.

The Australian diner, whose first flagship store was opened in 2021 in Sydney, is known for its rude wait staff who spare no insults. “The idea was that there is a stereotype of people who treat retail and waitstaff workers pretty badly,” the Karen’s Diner team stated. “This concept was a hit back with a full cast of wait staff who are super sassy, insulting and witty – a place where asking for the manager is forbidden. It was a huge hit and has toured globally with diners opening up for weekend-only pop-ups, pop-ups that lasted a few months and some that even lasted a year.”

Coming to Denver in September, Karen’s Diner boasts an experience like no other. The pop-up, modeled after a classic 1950s diner to curate an Instagrammable moment for guests, will supply great food paired with horrific service. People will most likely recognize Karen’s as it has gone viral on various social media platforms due to the shocking behavior its servers exhibit.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When asked what the appeal of this business model was, the Karen’s Diner team replied, “It’s an experience not many people have, but it’s supposed to be humorous and witty too. Some people may have had similar experiences in establishments they are supposed to have good service. But it allows guests to give the sass back, play some games and have some fun too. It’s not all about rude service.”

To join in the fun, book tickets here for its two-day Denver stay. Tickets are $47 each, including a burger, fries and a soda.

Karen’s Diner will arrive on Lawrence St., Denver, on September 2 and 3. The exact location has yet to be announced.

All photography courtesy of Karen’s Diner.