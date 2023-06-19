19 Interactive “Date Night” Spots in Denver

There’s no shame when it comes to a traditional dinner and movie date, if that’s your style. However, Denver is chock-full of date night alternatives that will impress your partner and land you a second date.

Couples who craft together…

…stay together. Put your partner to the creative test by painting a ceramic mug or screen printing a t-shirt. And if it doesn’t work out, at least you’ll take home a cute souvenir!

Ink & Drink

Location: 900 W 1st Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Ink and Drink is a screen printing shop that allows its guests to learn about the basics of screen printing while printing their own t-shirts and sipping on cocktails. This activity is perfect for crafty couples who’ve always wanted to make matching shirts. You can sport your creation at the next family function and share your experience with others. Check out the company’s calendar to book your next date night.

Upstairs Circus

Location: 1500 Wynkoop St., Denver or 5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Upstairs Circus is a do-it-yourself workshop and bar crossover that invites guests to craft, create and sip all under one roof. With over 25 different projects to choose from, you and your date can make wine bottle tumblers, nail string art and more with a seasonal cocktail in hand. When was the last time you went on a date where you chatted over leather wallet making and jalapeño margaritas? Peruse the project menu and book your appointment here.

Weathered Wick

Location: 3316 Tejon St., Denver

The Lowdown: Weathered Wick is Denver’s first custom candle creation experience, where you can encapsulate your scent in a candle. Don’t worry; the candle-making process is simple, leaving room for all those first-date questions. Nothing breaks the ice better than a candle flame. Book your appointment/date night here.

When you both play the “game”

When you’re over the dating game and ready to play some old-fashioned board games or nostalgic arcade games, these four spots will show you just how competitive your significant other can get.

Pindustry

Location: 7939 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: If you haven’t heard of Pindustry, I assume you’re new to town. Or you don’t get out much. Pindustry is an all-encompassing space with vintage arcade games, duckpin bowling, traditional bowling, air hockey and more. Do you remember those good old Dave & Buster dates in high school and college? Well, Pindustry is the new hip version with crafted cocktails, small bites, and a gorgeous sky deck perfect for confessing your love.

1Up Arcade Bar

Location: 717 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 1925 Blake St., Denver and 6864 S. Clinton Ct., Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: You can never go wrong with a fun arcade date night at 1Up. This spot might have some of the most classic games dating all the way back to the late 70s and early 80s. Whether you’re going head-to-head in Mortal Kombat or trying to rescue Princess Peach, go easy on your partner! You just might get a second date if you show some mercy.

Game Train USA

Location: 2690 E. County Line Rd., Highlands Ranch

The Lowdown: Game Train USA is a restaurant, arcade and immersive game spot in Highlands Ranch. The space will transport your date back to the 1890s with a Victorian steampunk aesthetic. On the contrary, the activities are a bit more modern with over 600 board games, murder mystery and wine tasting events, a realistic train simulator, specialty cocktails, entrées and more.

“Putting” your shot

So you couldn’t snag tickets to the next PGA tour. Luckily for you, Denver has plenty of great golf courses and indoor simulators for your next date night.

One Shot Back

Location: 2134 Curtis St., Denver

The Lowdown: One Shot Back isn’t just a term we say on a night out drinking with friends; it’s an indoor golf simulator spot in Denver. This cocktail lounge serves quality libations, small bites and Trackman golf simulators, catapulting you and your date onto the green. This laid-back atmosphere will ensure you’re not trying to outdo Tiger Woods but rather impress your date with a fun and unique experience. Book your tee time here.

RiNo Country Club

Location: 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Lowdown: This miniature golf dive bar in the River North neighborhood is perfect for a round of adult putt-putt. With a full bar inside, you can take shots while you shoot your shot. The small 9-hole course makes it easy to mingle, flirt and simply get to know your date better.

Aqua Golf

Location: 501 W. Florida Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: If you and your honey bunch are more of the driving range type, head to Aqua Golf to hit a bucket of balls into the liquid driving range. This fun and easy-going activity is perfect for your next Summer date night. Bonus points if you manage to hit one of the buoys.

Outdoor movies & chill

With Netflix limiting password sharing, we’re going outside to watch movies now. I don’t know about you, but seeing Mean Girls or Top Gun for the billionth time in a park at dusk is top-tier. While there are dozens of outdoor movie series in Denver, here are a few to get on the books.

Film on the Rocks 2023

Location: 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

The Lowdown: Film on the Rocks is back for its 24th season with five separate shows this summer. From Mamma Mia to Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, you will surely find a movie you and your date will agree on. Also, the view from Red Rocks is the perfect backdrop for romance, especially during sunset. Get your tickets here.

Avanti F&B Summer Movie Series

Location: 3200 Pecos St., Denver

The Lowdown: Avanti movie night is back, showing classic comedies from Friday to Office Space. Showings are every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on the patio, weather permitting. With a wide range of restaurants and a full bar, dinner and a show isn’t looking so bad after all. Check out the lineup here.

Ironton Distillery’s Outdoor Summer Movie Series

Location: 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse is a solid spot for casual outdoor sipping, and the team has leveled up by bringing back the outdoor Summer movie series. The lineup includes Princess Bride, Wet Hot American Summer and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Taking your boo to see cult classics has never been easier.

Film on the Field at Stanley Marketplace

Location: 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

The Lowdown: The Stanley Marketplace is home to a plethora of small businesses, restaurants and bars. Now you can catch a showing of your favorite movies with the marketplace’s new Film on the Field series. It’s held on the last Saturday of every month from May through September. Check out the lineup here.

It’s showtime!

Are you looking to spice up date night with some immersive art, live comedy or even a spicy performance? Well, Denver’s got you covered. Here are a handful of options to secure a minimum of three dates. The rest is up to you.

Uncle Tim’s Cocktails Comedy Shows

Location: 1150 S. Lipan St., Denver

The Lowdown: Uncle Tim’s Cocktails has partnered with Don’t Tell Comedy to bring comedy shows to the quaint Denver space. The performers are secret until they hit the stage, typically featuring three to four live comedians. The show is every Thursday, so don’t be afraid to schedule your date night during the week. Get your tickets here.

Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station

Location: 1338 1st St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you haven’t been to this immersive art experience yet, grab a ticket and dive into an alternative universe. Forget picking up your date in a fancy car — quantum travel is within reach at Convergence Station. Book your next trippy date here.

Sensatia Cirque Cabaret

Location: 3001 Walnut St., Denver

The Lowdown: Denver’s newest cabaret show will awaken all five senses through spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music and delicious cocktails. This show is sure to heighten the seduction levels and leave your date speechless. Get your tickets here.

When music is your love language

If your text exchange is 90% playlist and 10% “this song reminds me of you”, then a live music date is right up your alley. Bring your music dates out of cyberspace and into the park this Summer.

Candlelight Concert Series

Location: Venue varies by show

The Lowdown: Candlelight concerts offer an intimate music experience perfect for date night. These shows are set in historical venues lit by the gentle glow of candles. The range of music varies from classical to modern, from Zedd and Skrillex to Taylor Swift and Fleetwood Mac. Get your tickets here.

Music at the Gardens

Location: 1007 York St., Denver

The Lowdown: From June through August, The Denver Botanic Gardens is hosting another Summer concert series. You can walk through the botanical scenery while enjoying music from award-winning national musicians. Learn more and get your tickets here.

City Park Jazz

Location: 2001 N. Colorado Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Are you and your significant other looking to expand your music library? Lucky for you, the City Park Jazz Festival hosts 10 free shows bringing awareness to jazz, blues and salsa in the Denver community. Learn more and get your tickets here.