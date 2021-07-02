Pindustry is Greenwood Village’s Newest Eat and Play Concept

Spearheading the future of Denver’s tech corridor is the newly launched Pindustry located in Greenwood Village, Colorado. With the soft launch this past weekend, the official grand opening is set for July 17. The space is approximately 54,500 square feet filled with an immense amount of entertainment from traditional bowling, duckpin bowling, vintage arcade games, outdoor beer garden and more.

Tucked in the shopping center off of Arapahoe Road and Syracuse Street, this large venue is the first redevelopment of many to come for the Greenwood Village’s new Arapahoe Entertainment District. While the space is big enough to host a massive entertainment dream, its largest appeal is the rooftop patio claiming a 16,000 square foot partially covered destination with a shipping container bar offering rotating beer taps, special food and drink menus. It’s also available for semi-private and private events.

Similar to the upstairs — which is set up like an adult playground with a tournament-size corn hole area, life-size chess, hammocks and ping pong tables — the main level is reminiscent of the Generation X childhood. With refurbished vintage arcade games like Centipede, Pong and Mortal Kombat, it’s like a permanent ’80s theme night. Interestingly enough, Colorado is home to a pinball map that chronicles all the best spots to find retro pinball machines and Pindustry has made the cut. With a variety from Star Wars and Attack From Mars to Elvira’s House of Horrors and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the nostalgia is designed to bring out your inner child. Alongside the vintage gaming are a couple of pool tables, 11 lanes of bowling, 12 lanes of duckpin bowling, and a dart court.

As duckpin bowling is popular on the east coast, some may be unfamiliar with this recreational sport. Similar to traditional bowling, the object is to roll a ball down the lane and knock down pins. However, everything is miniature from the pins to the ball. It’s the same idea as its larger-scale counterpart but condensed into a fun, less time-consuming package. In comparison, it’s like golf and miniature golf.

With such a diverse combination of activities, it’s easy to lose track of time at Pindustry. As people are starting to leave their homes and socialize more, eat and play concepts are becoming increasingly popular.

“We researched and visited the most popular eatertainement and bartainment concepts around the country to put together a diverse mix of activities at Pindustry,” Bob Koontz, owner of Kelmore Development, said. “We are here to have fun, love each other, and be human.”

Though it only took roughly six months to build, the idea was rolling around in Koontz head for years. This project was put into action towards the end of 2020 and with the approval from the city of Greenwood Village, Pindustry was born.

The food and beverage program will focus on an elevated menu of Italian-inspired shareable dishes from charcuterie and cheese boards to 13 different wood-fired Neapolitan pizza and ciabatta sandwiches. Though the menu is temporary and will likely feature additional cuisine by grand opening, some current menu items are the Blue Fig ($14) pizza with gorgonzola, garlic cream, pecorino, caramelized onions, prosciutto, arugula and fig honey; the burrata ($18) with pesto rosso, pesto verde, arbequina olive oil, toasted ciabatta, herbs as well as charcuterie boards ($18-$32) and more.

It differs from a typical bowling alley with detailed and carefully crafted flavor profiles alongside a list of signature cocktails that stand up to some of Denver’s more notable bars. Beverage director Micah Scott hails from San Diego with various bartending and management experience at Pendry Hotels and Kettner Exchange.

Some of the drinks gracing the list are Great Scott ($12) — toasted coconut bourbon, China-China liqueur, chocolate bitters and demerara and La Dolce Mela –vodka, sherry cream, Aperol, fuji apple gum and lime.

While the eat and play concept is welcoming of both adults and children, it is restricted to those 21 years or older after 8 p.m. every night. As we see a rise in eatertainment concepts like Pindustry opening across the front range, it’s a great reminder of how far we’ve come from this past year — the ability to get out and socialize again is inspiring.

Pindustry is located at 7939 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village. It is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., Friday from 4 to 12 a.m., Saturday from 11 to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 11 to 10 p.m. More information can be found here.

All photography by Lucy Beaugard