Adrift Tiki Bar Shakes Things Up With a New Guest Bartender Series

Since 2012, Adrift Tiki Bar has always worked to create an experience unlike any other. Drawing from the rich history of authentic Tiki lounges, this slice of tropical paradise modernizes and borrows from those traditions by crafting Polynesian-inspired dishes and a fully immersive experience, helping to transport guests out of landlocked Colorado. This commitment to curating unique experiences and flavors has led to the inception of a new monthly series, where a guest bartender will take over for the evening and showcase a collaborative cocktail that benefits a nonprofit.

“Denver has such an elevated food and beverage scene with incredible talent that’s behind the bar,” Adrift’s owner Loren Martinez stated. “I’ve always wanted to highlight our bartending community with a rotating guest bartender series that allows the featured bartender to flex their creative muscles while also giving back to a charitable cause.”

This series kicked off on May 8 with Kylie Bearse of Approachable Outdoors, who collaborated with Adrift on a springtime cocktail called Nature’s Nectar — their take on a white Negroni that is botanical and complex, akin to the Colorado spring season. A portion of the proceeds from Nature’s Nectar will be donated to Khesed Wellness, a non-profit that works to advance equity in mental healthcare. “We wanted to support Khesed Wellness because May is mental health awareness month and mental health is something that both Adrift and Kylie are passionate about,” Martinez explained. “For Kylie, this is why she started her blog Approachable Outdoors. For us, we understand, especially from the COVID-19 shutdown and the pandemic, the mental toll that it takes to work in the food service industry. This is why we launched our One Ohana guest bartender series.”

On June 5, they invited Tim Richards from Tequila Tromba, who also collaborated on an original cocktail titled Guavacado Zombie. It features Tromba Reposado and Blanco Tequila, La Luna Mezcal, Avuá Amburana Cachaça — aged in Amburana wood found only in the forests of Latin America — Guavo-Avocado syrup, lime, pineapple and Rum Fire Jamaican Overproof Rum. What sets this twist on a classic tropical cocktail apart is that it employs an extra level of showmanship by being set on fire.

When asked what the ideal guest experience is during this bartending series, Martinez explained that there are three goals they hope to achieve. “First, we hope guests are wowed by the unique flavors that these hardworking professionals create. Second, we hope our guests will learn about and support the bar programs that they come from. Finally, we want to raise awareness and support the important causes featured every month.”

Adrift Tiki Bar is located at 218 S Broadway, Denver. It is open Monday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

All photography courtesy of Harrison Warters Photography.